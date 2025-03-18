Home
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Pakistan Struggles To 135/9, New Zealand Eyes 136 For Series Victory!

Pakistan posts 135/9 in 15 overs against New Zealand, with Salman Agha's 46 anchoring the innings. Kiwis need 136 to seal series 2-0. Can Pakistan fight back?

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Pakistan Struggles To 135/9, New Zealand Eyes 136 For Series Victory!


In a crucial clash between Pakistan and New Zealand, the visitors managed to post a total of 135/9 in their allotted 15 overs, struggling against a disciplined Kiwi bowling attack. Sent in to bat first, Pakistan found themselves in early trouble as they lost their openers cheaply. Despite the setbacks, middle-order batter Salman Agha played a responsible knock, scoring 46 off 28 balls to anchor the innings.

Pakistan’s innings never gained full momentum, with wickets tumbling at regular intervals. After Salman Agha’s departure in the 10th over, brief but valuable contributions from Shadab Khan and Shaheen Afridi helped push the total beyond 130. Afridi’s late cameo of 22 runs from 14 balls provided some much-needed acceleration, but Pakistan ultimately finished at a below-par score.

New Zealand’s bowlers delivered a well-rounded performance, maintaining tight lines and preventing Pakistan from gaining control. James Neesham took 2 wickets for 26 runs in his three-over spell, while Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears, and Ish Sodhi also chipped in with two wickets each. Their disciplined bowling, coupled with sharp fielding efforts, ensured that Pakistan never got the upper hand.

As the match now heads into the second innings, New Zealand requires 136 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the series. With their strong batting lineup, they will be confident of chasing this target, but Pakistan’s bowlers will be eager to mount a fightback and keep their team’s hopes alive. Can Pakistan defend this modest total, or will New Zealand comfortably seal the win? Stay tuned for the chase!

ALSO READ: Harry Brook’s IPL Ban: Moeen Ali Supports 2-Year Suspension, Says ‘Not Harsh’

Filed under

PAK vs NZ T20 Pakistan innings Pakistan vs New Zealand Shaheen Afridi batting

