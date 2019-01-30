Pakistan vs South Africa 5th ODI: Today is the 5th ODI between Pakistan and South Africa in Cape Town. The game is going to be a nail-biting encounter as both the teams have an equal score of 2-2 in the series and now the 5th ODI is going to be the final decider match. In the previous match, Pakistan limited South Africa to a score of 164 runs. while on the other hand some changes are made in the team line-up of South Africa so it is anticipated that South Africa will perform dynamically in today's match.

Pakistan vs South Africa 5th ODI: The audience is going to witness the action-packed 5th final One Day International (ODI) between Pakistan and South Africa at Cape Town. Both the teams have delivered an energetic performance till now in the series. Pakistan made an instant impact after the ban foisted on their captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. In the fourth ODI Pakistani bowlers showed their brilliant set of skills by limiting South Africa to a score of 164 runs. South Africa failed to play the series with full capacity and was not able to prove themselves in their home ground.

South Africa need to focus on their batting skills in order to win the series against Pakistan. Bowlers of South Africa have played breathtakingly in this series but due to there out of the form batting, they were unable to claim supremacy in the series.

Pakistan was good at the ball in the last game but they need to boost there overall performance. In the last game, Pakistani bowler Usman Shinwari took 4 wickets by giving only 35 runs. If Pakistan manages to win the series then it will become the first Asian team to win two consecutive One Day International series against South Africa on their home ground as in 2013, Pakistan won their first ever One Day International series in South Africa.

Here are the squads for the 5th ODI:

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (c), Hashim Amla, Reeza Hendricks, Imran Tahir, Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Beuran Hendricks, Andile Phehlukwayo, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Dale Steyn

Pakistan: Shoaib Malik (c), Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Khan

