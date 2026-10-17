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Home > Sports News > Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, Tri-Series 2026: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, Tri-Series 2026: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

With the 2027 World Cup nearly a year away, Pakistan will host Sri Lanka and England for a high-profile ODI tri-series from October 18 to 31. It will be the second ODI tri-series that the sub-continent nation hosts, having staged one in early 2025, with South Africa and New Zealand participating before the Champions Trophy that year.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, Tri-Series 2026: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know. (Image Credits: X)
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, Tri-Series 2026: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-10-17 17:31 IST

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, Tri-Series 2026: With the 2027 World Cup nearly a year away, Pakistan will host Sri Lanka and England for a high-profile ODI tri-series from October 18 to 31. It will be the second ODI tri-series that the sub-continent nation hosts, having staged one in early 2025, with South Africa and New Zealand participating before the Champions Trophy that year.

Pakistan last played ODI cricket against Australia at home and won the three-match leg, making it three consecutive series wins in the format over the Men in Yellow. While the Men in Green have plenty of work to do before they become world-beaters ahead of the 2027 World Cup, they have looked a promising unit under Shaheen Shah Afridi. With Pakistan playing at home, they should at least start as second favourites to win the tri-series trophy.

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Meanwhile, Sri Lanka are stuck in a rut as far as ODI cricket goes and need an improvement, especially with the 50-over World Cup drawing closer. The Lankans recently lost an ODI series to England both at home and away. With Pathum Nissanka’s hamstring injury rendering him unavailable for the series, the tourists will miss a free-flowing batter at top. But they must make the best use of the available resources and make a fresh start.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, Tri-series 2026 Details

  • Match: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI
  • Date: Sunday (Oct 18), 2026
  • Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
  • Match Start Time: 1:30 PM IST
  • Series: Pakistan ODI tri-series 2026

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, Tri-series 2026 Squads

Pakistan Squad: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abrar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Razaullah, Saad Baig (wk), Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan and Sufiyan Moqim.

Sri Lanka Squad: Kusal Mendis (c), Sahan Arachchige, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachindu Colombage, Avishka Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Janith Liyanage, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Lahiru Udara, Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, Tri-series 2026: When and Where to Watch in India?

The television telecast of the tri-series is available on Sony Sports in India, while fans can stream it live on Sony LIV app and website.

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Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, Tri-Series 2026: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know
Tags: Pakistan national cricket teamPakistan vs Sri LankaSri Lanka National Cricket Team

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Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, Tri-Series 2026: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

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Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, Tri-Series 2026: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, Tri-Series 2026: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, Tri-Series 2026: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, Tri-Series 2026: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, Tri-Series 2026: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

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