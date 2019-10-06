Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 64 runs in the 1st T20I of the 3-match series at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday. After being asked to bat first Sri Lanka posted 165 runs in the allotted twenty overs. Chasing down the target Pakistan bowled out for 101 runs in 17.4 overs.

Young Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka beat top-ranked Pakistan at the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore in the 1st T20I of the 3-match series. An under-strength Sri Lanka stunned Pakistan as the latter failed to chase a decent target of 166 runs after choosing to field first on Saturday. With this victory, Sri Lanka snatched their first win of the tour and have taken a 1-0 lead the series. The 3-match One Day international series was won by Pakistan with a margin of 2-0 after the first match washed out due to rain.

Chasing down the target Pakistan lost their 3 top-order batsmen early of their innings as Sri Lanka bowlers Nuwan Pradeep and Isuru Udana struck early wickets to put the hosts in trouble. Babar Azam and Umar Akmal were removed by Pradeep off back-to-back delivers while Ahmed Shehzad was sent back to the pavilion by Udana. Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed and Iftikhar Ahmed fought back to resurrect the home side, but their dismissals have dimmed Pakistan’s hopes.

Earlier, Danushka Gunathilaka’s 57 runs knock helped Sri Lanka to post a comfortable total of 165/5 in 20 overs. Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Minod Bhanuka made their debut in the T20 format for Sri Lanka. On the other hand, Ahmed Shehzad and Umar Akmal came back into the Pakistan squad after a long time.

Teams:

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Umar Akmal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Shadab Khan.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Minod Bhanuka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App