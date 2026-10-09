Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Match Preview: Check PAK vs SL Date, Time, Squads, Venue, Head-to-Head Record And Where To Watch Live

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Preview: Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in the opening T20I of the Sri Lanka tour of Pakistan 2026 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday, October 9. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM local time, which is 6:30 PM IST and 1:00 PM GMT.

The three-match series offers Pakistan an opportunity to reassess their T20I combination following a disappointing T20 World Cup campaign earlier this year. Sahibzada Farhan has been appointed captain after his impressive performances with the bat, including finishing as the leading run-scorer at the tournament.

Pakistan have combined members of their World Cup squad with players who featured in the recent Asian Games campaign. The selection suggests that the team management is exploring attacking options and looking to identify players who can deliver consistent performances at international level.

Sri Lanka also arrive with questions to address after suffering three defeats in their recent T20I series in England. Kusal Mendis returns to lead the side after missing that tour through injury, while several younger players will be looking to establish themselves in the international setup.

The visitors will be without leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who has been ruled out of the tour. Vijayakanth Viyaskanth has been included as a replacement, while opener Sineth Jayawardena is among the fresh faces who could make an impression during the series.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Match Details

Tournament: Sri Lanka tour of Pakistan, 2026

Match: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I

Date: Friday, October 9, 2026

Time: 6:00 PM local time

IST: 6:30 PM

GMT: 1:00 PM

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20I Head-to-Head Record

Matches Played: 30

Pakistan Won: 18

Sri Lanka Won: 12

Tied: 0

No Result: 0

Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan (Probable XI): Sahibzada Farhan (Captain), Saim Ayub, Maaz Sadaqat, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay (WK), Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad, Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah/Razaullah, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Sufyan Moqim/Abrar Ahmed.

Sri Lanka (Probable XI): Sineth Jayawardena, Lahiru Udara (WK), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (Captain), Kamindu Mendis, Sahan Arachchige, Dasun Shanaka/Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera/Eshan Malinga, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20I Squads

Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan (Captain), Khawaja Nafay (WK), Fakhar Zaman, Maaz Sadaqat, Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad, Shadab Khan, Arafat Minhas, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed, Sufyan Moqim, Saim Ayub, Razaullah, Mohammad Imran Randhawa.

Pakistan Support Staff: Mike Hesson, Asad Shafiq, Ashley Noffke, Shane McDermott.

Sri Lanka Squad: Kusal Mendis (Captain and WK), Sineth Jayawardena, Lahiru Udara, Kamil Mishara, Kamindu Mendis, Sahan Arachchige, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Binura Fernando, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Eshan Malinga.

Sri Lanka Support Staff: Gary Kirsten, Vikram Rathour, Lasith Malinga, Rene Ferdinands, Ramakrishnan Sridhar.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Streaming: How To Watch The Match In Pakistan, India And Other Countries?

Pakistan

TV Broadcast: A Sports

Live Streaming: Tapmad, Tamasha and PCB Live App

North America

TV Broadcast: Willow

Live Streaming: PCB OTT

Sri Lanka

TV Broadcast: Dialog and SLT-MOBITEL PEO TV

Live Streaming: Dialog and PEO TV

Bangladesh

TV Broadcast: T Sports

Live Streaming: Tapmad

Middle East and North Africa (MENA)

TV Broadcast: No broadcaster listed in the supplied information

Live Streaming: Cricbuzz

Australia

TV Broadcast: Fox Sports

Live Streaming: Fox Sports

United Kingdom

TV Broadcast: ARY Digital

Live Streaming: PCB OTT

India

TV Broadcast: No broadcaster listed in the supplied information

Live Streaming: VETO

Rest of the World

TV Broadcast: Sports Central and STV

Live Streaming: PCB Live

Stats And Trivia