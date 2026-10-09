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Home > Sports News > Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Match Preview: Check PAK vs SL Date, Time, Squads, Venue, Head-to-Head Record And Where To Watch Live

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Match Preview: Check PAK vs SL Date, Time, Squads, Venue, Head-to-Head Record And Where To Watch Live

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Preview: Pakistan and Sri Lanka begin their three-match T20I series in Rawalpindi, with Sahibzada Farhan set to lead the hosts and Kusal Mendis returning as Sri Lanka’s captain. Both teams will look to rebuild momentum and assess fresh talent. Check the match date, time, venue, probable XIs, squads and live-streaming details.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Match Preview: Check PAK vs SL Date, Time, Squads, Venue, Head-to-Head Record And Where To Watch Live

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Fri 2026-10-09 14:49 IST

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Preview: Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in the opening T20I of the Sri Lanka tour of Pakistan 2026 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday, October 9. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM local time, which is 6:30 PM IST and 1:00 PM GMT.

The three-match series offers Pakistan an opportunity to reassess their T20I combination following a disappointing T20 World Cup campaign earlier this year. Sahibzada Farhan has been appointed captain after his impressive performances with the bat, including finishing as the leading run-scorer at the tournament.

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Pakistan have combined members of their World Cup squad with players who featured in the recent Asian Games campaign. The selection suggests that the team management is exploring attacking options and looking to identify players who can deliver consistent performances at international level.

Sri Lanka also arrive with questions to address after suffering three defeats in their recent T20I series in England. Kusal Mendis returns to lead the side after missing that tour through injury, while several younger players will be looking to establish themselves in the international setup.

The visitors will be without leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who has been ruled out of the tour. Vijayakanth Viyaskanth has been included as a replacement, while opener Sineth Jayawardena is among the fresh faces who could make an impression during the series.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Match Details

  • Tournament: Sri Lanka tour of Pakistan, 2026

  • Match: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I

  • Date: Friday, October 9, 2026

  • Time: 6:00 PM local time

  • IST: 6:30 PM

  • GMT: 1:00 PM

  • Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20I Head-to-Head Record

  • Matches Played: 30

  • Pakistan Won: 18

  • Sri Lanka Won: 12

  • Tied: 0

  • No Result: 0

Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan (Probable XI): Sahibzada Farhan (Captain), Saim Ayub, Maaz Sadaqat, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay (WK), Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad, Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah/Razaullah, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Sufyan Moqim/Abrar Ahmed.

Sri Lanka (Probable XI): Sineth Jayawardena, Lahiru Udara (WK), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (Captain), Kamindu Mendis, Sahan Arachchige, Dasun Shanaka/Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera/Eshan Malinga, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20I Squads

Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan (Captain), Khawaja Nafay (WK), Fakhar Zaman, Maaz Sadaqat, Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad, Shadab Khan, Arafat Minhas, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed, Sufyan Moqim, Saim Ayub, Razaullah, Mohammad Imran Randhawa.

Pakistan Support Staff: Mike Hesson, Asad Shafiq, Ashley Noffke, Shane McDermott.

Sri Lanka Squad: Kusal Mendis (Captain and WK), Sineth Jayawardena, Lahiru Udara, Kamil Mishara, Kamindu Mendis, Sahan Arachchige, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Binura Fernando, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Eshan Malinga.

Sri Lanka Support Staff: Gary Kirsten, Vikram Rathour, Lasith Malinga, Rene Ferdinands, Ramakrishnan Sridhar.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Streaming: How To Watch The Match In Pakistan, India And Other Countries?

Pakistan

  • TV Broadcast: A Sports

  • Live Streaming: Tapmad, Tamasha and PCB Live App

North America

  • TV Broadcast: Willow

  • Live Streaming: PCB OTT

Sri Lanka

  • TV Broadcast: Dialog and SLT-MOBITEL PEO TV

  • Live Streaming: Dialog and PEO TV

Bangladesh

  • TV Broadcast: T Sports

  • Live Streaming: Tapmad

Middle East and North Africa (MENA)

  • TV Broadcast: No broadcaster listed in the supplied information

  • Live Streaming: Cricbuzz

Australia

  • TV Broadcast: Fox Sports

  • Live Streaming: Fox Sports

United Kingdom

  • TV Broadcast: ARY Digital

  • Live Streaming: PCB OTT

India

  • TV Broadcast: No broadcaster listed in the supplied information

  • Live Streaming: VETO

Rest of the World

  • TV Broadcast: Sports Central and STV

  • Live Streaming: PCB Live

Stats And Trivia

  • Pakistan’s overall advantage: Pakistan have won 18 of their 30 T20I meetings with Sri Lanka, while the island nation have recorded 12 victories.

  • Sri Lanka’s memorable 2019 tour: Sri Lanka won their previous bilateral T20I series in Pakistan by a 3-0 margin, handing the hosts their only home T20I-series whitewash.

  • Farhan’s new responsibility: Sahibzada Farhan takes over the Pakistan T20I captaincy after finishing as the leading run-scorer at the T20 World Cup.

  • Mendis returns: Kusal Mendis is back in the Sri Lankan side after missing the England tour because of injury and will lead the team in Rawalpindi.

  • Chameera’s milestone: Dushmantha Chameera is one wicket away from becoming only the third Sri Lankan bowler to claim 100 T20I wickets, after Wanindu Hasaranga and Lasith Malinga.

  • Rawalpindi conditions: The venue has generally produced high-scoring matches, although Pakistan-Sri Lanka T20Is played in Pakistan have historically recorded a lower scoring rate than encounters involving other visiting teams.

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Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Match Preview: Check PAK vs SL Date, Time, Squads, Venue, Head-to-Head Record And Where To Watch Live
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Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Match Preview: Check PAK vs SL Date, Time, Squads, Venue, Head-to-Head Record And Where To Watch Live
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