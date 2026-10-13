Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch PAK vs SL Match Live In India, Pakistan, UK And Sri Lanka

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I LIVE: Pakistan will look to complete a clean sweep after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. The hosts won the second T20I by 82 runs after posting 215/3, their highest-ever T20I total at home. Maaz Sadaqat narrowly missed a century, while Sahibzada Farhan also contributed with the bat as Pakistan secured the series with a match to spare.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will be desperate to finish the tour’s T20I leg with a win after struggling to contain Pakistan’s batting line-up in the first two matches. Lahiru Udara impressed with a 91-run innings in the series opener, while captain Kusal Mendis will be looking for a stronger performance from the team’s top order. Sri Lanka’s bowling attack, including Maheesh Theekshana and the pace unit, will need to find a way to restrict the hosts on a batting-friendly Rawalpindi surface.

Pakistan captain Sahibzada Farhan could consider changes with the series already secured, while Sri Lanka may also experiment with their combination in search of a winning finish.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I 2026: Match Details

Tournament: Sri Lanka tour of Pakistan, 2026

Match: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I

Date: Tuesday, October 13, 2026

Time: 6:00 PM Local Time | 1:00 PM GMT | 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I 2026: Both Teams Squads

Pakistan Squad

Sahibzada Farhan (Captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Arafat Minhas, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Nawaz, Khawaja Nafay (Wicketkeeper), Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Naseem Shah, Razaullah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Sufyan Moqim.

Sri Lanka Squad

Kusal Mendis (Captain/Wicketkeeper), Kamil Mishara, Sineth Jayawardena, Lahiru Udara, Sahan Arachchige, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Maheesh Theekshana, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Eshan Malinga.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I LIVE Streaming: Where To Watch The Match In Different Countries

Where to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I in Pakistan?

Cricket fans in Pakistan can watch the match on PTV Sports, with digital coverage available through the PCB Live app. The Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed these viewing options for the T20I series.

Where to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I in India?

Viewers in India can watch the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I through VETO’s digital streaming platform, according to the PCB’s published broadcast information. No Indian television broadcaster was listed in the information available for this match.

Where to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I in the United States and Canada?

Cricket fans in North America, including the United States and Canada, can follow the match through the PCB Live app, according to the PCB’s broadcast announcement.

Where to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I in the United Kingdom?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can access coverage through the PCB Live app. Fans should check the platform for availability and any regional access requirements.

Where to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I in Sri Lanka?

Sri Lankan viewers can check local broadcaster Dialog and SLT-MOBITEL PEO TV for coverage, with streaming availability through their respective platforms. Viewers should verify the match listing with their service provider before the start.

Where to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I in Bangladesh?

Cricket fans in Bangladesh can check T Sports for television coverage and Tapmad for digital streaming availability. Regional access may vary.

Where to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I in the Middle East and North Africa?

Viewers in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) can check Cricbuzz for available digital coverage information. A television broadcaster was not confirmed in the supplied broadcast details for this region.

Where to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I in Australia?

Cricket fans in Australia can check Fox Cricket for television coverage and Kayo Sports for digital streaming, subject to the platforms’ event listings.

Where to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I in other countries?

For other regions, the PCB has listed Sports Central and Sports TV for coverage in certain territories outside Africa and the Caribbean. Availability depends on the country, so viewers should check local listings or the official PCB broadcast information.