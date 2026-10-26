LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 5th ODI, Tri-Series 2026: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 5th ODI, Tri-Series 2026: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

The breakneck tri-series, involving Pakistan, Sri Lanka and England will continue at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Hosts Pakistan, who have already entered the final, will want to finetune whatever chinks there are in their armoury.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 5th ODI, Tri-Series 2026: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know. (Image Credits: X)
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 5th ODI, Tri-Series 2026: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Mon 2026-10-26 16:36 IST

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, ODI Tri-series 2016: The breakneck tri-series, involving Pakistan, Sri Lanka and England will continue at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Hosts Pakistan, who have already entered the final, will want to finetune whatever chinks there are in their armoury.

Sri Lanka bounced back well from their 37-run loss to Pakistan by stunning England in Rawalpindi. Even as they fell short of chasing down 306 against Pakistan, their intent was at full display against England in pursuit of 430 to register the second-highest run-chase in one-day international history. Dasun Shanaka’s calculated hitting was the biggest plus, having thrown away a promising start against Pakistan before Sri Lanka lost the game. While the Lankans should be high on confidence, the conditions at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore might not be as conducive to run-scoring. Hence, the tourists might need more graft than slogging to score runs in Lahore. They could have one foot of theirs in the final with a win over Pakistan.

You Might Be Interested In

Pakistan, meanwhile, forced a stunning jailbreak against England, hunting down 242 despite reeling at 154/9 at one stage as Shadab Khan scored his maiden international ton. The Men in Green will still need serious deliberation over their batting performance and that such performances only paper over the cracks. But they should be aided by Sahibzada Farhan’s inclusion, with Saim Ayub asking to be released from the squad to return to domestic cricket to regain form.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 5th ODI, Tri-series 2026 Details

  • Match: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 5th ODI
  • Date: Tuesday (Oct 27), 2026
  • Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan
  • Match Start Time: 1:30 PM IST
  • Series: Pakistan ODI tri-series 2026

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 5th ODI, Tri-series 2026 Squads

Pakistan Squad: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abrar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Razaullah, Saad Baig (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan and Sufiyan Moqim.

Sri Lanka Squad: Kusal Mendis (c), Sahan Arachchige, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachindu Colombage, Avishka Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Janith Liyanage, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Lahiru Udara, Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 5th ODI, Tri-series 2026: When and Where to Watch in India?

There is no confirmed television telecast of the series but fans can stream it live on Sony LIV app and website.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 5th ODI, Tri-Series 2026: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know
Tags: Pakistan national cricket teamPakistan vs Sri LankaSri Lanka National Cricket Team

RELATED News

Ballon d’Or 2026: From Real Madrid to Barcelona, Meet Clubs to Win Most Men’s Ballon d’Or Trophies

Badminton at Dakar Youth Olympic Games 2026: All You Need to Know – Full Schedule Check Dates, Live Streaming Details and More

SA vs AUS: South Africa Confirm One Change In XI For 3rd Test Against Australia With Anrich Nortje Ruled Out

Ballon d’Or 2026: From Argentina to Germany, Meet Countries to Win Most Men’s Ballon d’Or Trophies

Hylo Open 2026: All You Need to Know – Check Dates, Prize Money, Indian Players in Action, Live Streaming Details and More

LATEST NEWS

From School Labs to University Research: How Early STEM Projects Can Prepare Students for Global Higher Education

Air Defence System, Drones, Guns and More: DAC Clears Acquisition Proposals of Over Rs 2.12 Lakh Crore

The Big Screen Is Here to Stay: Celebrate Cinema 2026 at Whistling Woods International

Watch Video: Crowd Pushes, Manhandles Police Officer Trying To Stop Loud DJ Music At Durga Puja Fair In UP’s Deoria

Kicky & Perky Begins New Growth Chapter with First Official Store and Expansion Plans

Cars to Run Without Petrol? Govt Approves E100 Fuel for 100% Ethanol-Powered Vehicles

Keeping India’s Jewellery Heritage Alive: The Craftsmanship of Dharmendra Singh Bhalla

Rahul Gandhi Gets Major Relief In UP Court, Acquitted In Defamation Case Over Amit Shah Remarks

‘My Best Friend, My Wife, My Woman’: Vijay Deverakonda Tells Trolls To ‘Go F*** Themselves’ After Rashmika’s Post

Watch Video: Agra Man Abuses, Beats Sister-in-Law With Sticks As Daughter Begs Him To Stop; What Happened?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 5th ODI, Tri-Series 2026: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 5th ODI, Tri-Series 2026: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 5th ODI, Tri-Series 2026: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 5th ODI, Tri-Series 2026: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 5th ODI, Tri-Series 2026: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 5th ODI, Tri-Series 2026: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 5th ODI, Tri-Series 2026: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS