Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 5th ODI, Tri-Series 2026: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, ODI Tri-series 2016: The breakneck tri-series, involving Pakistan, Sri Lanka and England will continue at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Hosts Pakistan, who have already entered the final, will want to finetune whatever chinks there are in their armoury.

Sri Lanka bounced back well from their 37-run loss to Pakistan by stunning England in Rawalpindi. Even as they fell short of chasing down 306 against Pakistan, their intent was at full display against England in pursuit of 430 to register the second-highest run-chase in one-day international history. Dasun Shanaka’s calculated hitting was the biggest plus, having thrown away a promising start against Pakistan before Sri Lanka lost the game. While the Lankans should be high on confidence, the conditions at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore might not be as conducive to run-scoring. Hence, the tourists might need more graft than slogging to score runs in Lahore. They could have one foot of theirs in the final with a win over Pakistan.

Pakistan, meanwhile, forced a stunning jailbreak against England, hunting down 242 despite reeling at 154/9 at one stage as Shadab Khan scored his maiden international ton. The Men in Green will still need serious deliberation over their batting performance and that such performances only paper over the cracks. But they should be aided by Sahibzada Farhan’s inclusion, with Saim Ayub asking to be released from the squad to return to domestic cricket to regain form.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 5th ODI, Tri-series 2026 Details

Match: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 5th ODI

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 5th ODI Date: Tuesday (Oct 27), 2026

Tuesday (Oct 27), 2026 Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan Match Start Time: 1:30 PM IST

1:30 PM IST Series: Pakistan ODI tri-series 2026

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 5th ODI, Tri-series 2026 Squads

Pakistan Squad: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abrar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Razaullah, Saad Baig (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan and Sufiyan Moqim.

Sri Lanka Squad: Kusal Mendis (c), Sahan Arachchige, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachindu Colombage, Avishka Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Janith Liyanage, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Lahiru Udara, Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 5th ODI, Tri-series 2026: When and Where to Watch in India?

There is no confirmed television telecast of the series but fans can stream it live on Sony LIV app and website.