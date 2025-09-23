LIVE TV
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 3: Head To Head Record In T20Is

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 3: Head To Head Record In T20Is

Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka have lost their opening matches in Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Clash. Sri Lanka was defeated by Bangladesh and Pakistan was defeated by India. Pakistan's strength lies in their pace attack and top order batting, Sri Lanka reply on spin and steady middle order.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Head To Head Record. (Image Credit: ANI)
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Head To Head Record. (Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 23, 2025 16:09:00 IST

With the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four being in its critical stage, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are gearing up to revive one of the more even handed rivalries of men in T20I cricket.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Head To Head Record In T20Is

The two have so far confronted each other in this format 23 times with Pakistan winning 13 and Sri Lanka winning 8 of the matches and no no result have been recorded in the meetings. The two teams went into the match under pressure since they lost their first Super Four matches: Pakistan was defeated by India and Sri Lanka by Bangladesh. This is a tipping point of a sort, with qualification to the final hanging in the balance thus victory here would give life to aspirations of progressing and defeat making the road to the final very small indeed, with net run rate perhaps becoming a factor.



Pakistan vs Sri Lanka In Asia Cup 2025

Their conflicts have been closely fought historically and characterized by turning points in the pressure situations. Pakistan have been able to win on good batting early on or good pace bowling particularly in the powerplay overs, though, Sri Lanka have been able to draw on spin and a patient middle order to drag themselves back into the contest. The Lankans usually do their best against Pakistan when they have had time to take the initial pressure and get momentum with the alliances before taking advantage of the latter part of the game.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Memorable meets

There have been memorable occasions in the competition such as the 2007 T20 World Cup when Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka in Johannesburg, and in the match, their bowlers clung to the ball to protect a competitive score, and the Asia Cup 2022 final, where Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 23 runs with a disciplined bowling and a head under pressure to take the victory.

Tags: asia cup 2025pak vs slPAK vs SL Asia Cup 2025pak vs sl head to head recordpak vs sri lankaPakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 3

QUICK LINKS