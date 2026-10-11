Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch PAK vs SL 2nd T20I LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming: Pakistan will face Sri Lanka in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Sunday (Oct 11). The series, scheduled from October 9 to 13, marks the beginning of Sahibzada Farhan’s tenure as Pakistan’s T20I captain. Pakistan have recalled experienced players Fakhar Zaman and Naseem Shah, while Sri Lanka will be led by Kusal Mendis. Here are all the details about the PAK vs SL 2nd T20I, including live streaming, match time, venue and where to watch the match on TV, mobile and laptop.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Match Details
- Match: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I
- Date: Sunday (Oct 11), 2026
- Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pakistan
- Match Time: 6:00 PM PKT (6:30 PM IST)
Where to Watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I LIVE on TV?
No traditional TV channel has been confirmed for the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I in India. Viewers should check their local listings for any updates regarding television coverage.
How to Watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I LIVE Streaming?
Cricket fans in India can watch the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I live on the VETO OTT platform. The live-streaming service can be accessed on compatible devices, including mobile phones and laptops, subject to platform availability.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20I Series Schedule
- 1st T20I: Friday (Oct 9), 2026
- 2nd T20I: Sunday (Oct 11), 2026
- 3rd T20I: Tuesday (Oct 13), 2026
All three matches of the series will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The matches are scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM local time in Pakistan, which is 6:30 PM IST in India.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Squads
Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan (captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Arafat Minhas, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Nawaz, Muhammad Imran Randhawa, Khawaja Nafay (wicketkeeper), Maaz Sadaqat, Naseem Shah, Razaullah, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Shadab Khan, Sufiyan Moqim.
Sri Lanka Squad: Kusal Mendis (captain), Kamil Mishara, Sineth Jayawardena, Lahiru Udara, Sahan Arachchige, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Eshan Malinga.
Aditya Pimpale is a sports journalist currently working with News X, with previous experience at WION, India TV and India Today. With a keen interest in cricket, football, Formula 1, tennis and other major sporting disciplines, he brings a versatile perspective to sports journalism. Aditya has extensive on-ground reporting experience, having covered multiple IPL seasons, including the 2025 and 2026 finals from the stadium. He also covered the 2026 T20 World Cup from the ground, including the final in Ahmedabad. His work focuses on breaking news, match reports, analysis, interviews, features, sports trends and engaging digital storytelling.