Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch PAK vs SL 2nd T20I LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming: Pakistan will face Sri Lanka in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Sunday (Oct 11). The series, scheduled from October 9 to 13, marks the beginning of Sahibzada Farhan’s tenure as Pakistan’s T20I captain. Pakistan have recalled experienced players Fakhar Zaman and Naseem Shah, while Sri Lanka will be led by Kusal Mendis. Here are all the details about the PAK vs SL 2nd T20I, including live streaming, match time, venue and where to watch the match on TV, mobile and laptop.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Match Details

Match: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I Date: Sunday (Oct 11), 2026

Sunday (Oct 11), 2026 Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pakistan Match Time: 6:00 PM PKT (6:30 PM IST)

Where to Watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I LIVE on TV?

No traditional TV channel has been confirmed for the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I in India. Viewers should check their local listings for any updates regarding television coverage.

How to Watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I LIVE Streaming?

Cricket fans in India can watch the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I live on the VETO OTT platform. The live-streaming service can be accessed on compatible devices, including mobile phones and laptops, subject to platform availability.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20I Series Schedule

1st T20I: Friday (Oct 9), 2026

Friday (Oct 9), 2026 2nd T20I: Sunday (Oct 11), 2026

Sunday (Oct 11), 2026 3rd T20I: Tuesday (Oct 13), 2026

All three matches of the series will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The matches are scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM local time in Pakistan, which is 6:30 PM IST in India.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Squads

Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan (captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Arafat Minhas, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Nawaz, Muhammad Imran Randhawa, Khawaja Nafay (wicketkeeper), Maaz Sadaqat, Naseem Shah, Razaullah, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Shadab Khan, Sufiyan Moqim.

Sri Lanka Squad: Kusal Mendis (captain), Kamil Mishara, Sineth Jayawardena, Lahiru Udara, Sahan Arachchige, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Eshan Malinga.