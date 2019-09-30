Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: All thanks to Babar Azam's superb 11th ODI hundred and Usman Shianwari's brilliant five-wicket haul for leading Pakistan to a 67-run win over Sri Lanka. Pakistan will remember this match as the country hosted first international match after 10 years, since the 2009 terrorist attack on the Sri Lanka team.

Pakistan on Monday defeated Sri Lanka by 67-runs in the second-ODI of the three-match series at the National Stadium Karachi. It was the first international match that Pakistan was hosting after a gap of 10 years. The country did not witness any international cricket since March 2009, when terrorists attacked visiting Sri Lanka team. All thanks to Babr Azam and Usman Shinwari for their contribution in the win.

Chasing down the target of 305, half of the Sri Lanka team went back to pavilion for just 28 runs. It was Usman Shinwari who picked up three wickets in his first spell. The first wicket fell for 18 when Mohammad Amir departed Sadeera Samarawickrama for just six runs. After the loss of Danushka Gunathilaka, the Pakistani bowlers wreaked havoc. They took three wickets in the quick succession.

The moment when you score your first ODI 💯 at the National Stadium Karachi. Well played @babarazam258 👏🏼#PAKvSL LIVE ▶️ https://t.co/NUmyIsxcqo | @TheRealPCB_Live pic.twitter.com/oOM9j8T2Q1 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 30, 2019

The fifth wicket fell for 28. After that, Shehan Jayasuriya and Dasun Shanaka tried to stay at the crease. They did it. Both scored 17-run stand at the sixth wicket. But before they could lead their team to victory, Jayasuriya gave away his wicket for 96. He was dismissed by Shinwari. Shanaka also lost his wicket two balls after Jayasuriya was dismissed. The team was bowled out for 238. For Pakistan Shinwari picked up five wickets, Shadab Khan took two and Amir, Imad Wasim and Wahab Riaz claimed one each.

Earlier, skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed after winning the toss decided to bat first. Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq gave a decent start to their team. They took the score to 71. Before they could proceed, Haq lost his wicket. Zaman was joined by in-form Babar Azam. From the beginning, he looked good and started smashing Sri Lanka bowlers left, right and the center. The opener was dismissed for 54 while Azam scored his 11th ODI ton. He lost his wicket after scoring 115 runs off 105 balls coupled with four sixes and eight boundaries. Haris Sohail also smashed 40 runs while Iftikhar Ahmed made 32. For Sri Lanka, Wanindu Hasaranga picked two wickets, Lahiru Kumara and Isuru Udana took one each, respectively.

Happy faces and excitement all around! 🙌🏼

The pre-series media activities on Wednesday morning sums up the mood in the Pakistan national team camp.

#PAKvSL action to being on Friday. Get your tickets now: https://t.co/3o3ee6QF4i pic.twitter.com/mZzAWOkekt — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 25, 2019

Meanwhile, with Azam’s century, he became the first Pakistani to score 100 runs in a calendar year in the ODI cricket. He achieved the feat in just 19 innings. He is the lone batsman to score 1,000 runs in 2019 so far. He has scored two tons and seven fifties.

