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Home > Sports News > Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Sahibzada Farhan’s PAK in Focus vs SL | Live Streaming Details, Predicted Playing XIs And Team News

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Sahibzada Farhan’s PAK in Focus vs SL | Live Streaming Details, Predicted Playing XIs And Team News

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I will see new captain Sahibzada Farhan lead Pakistan in Rawalpindi. Check PAK vs SL live streaming details, team news, predicted playing XI, match prediction, key players, squads, and Pakistan's chances in the T20I series opener.

Sahibzada Farhan and Charith Asalanka in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Sahibzada Farhan and Charith Asalanka in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-10-08 14:30 IST

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Pakistan will begin a new chapter in T20I cricket when they take on Sri Lanka in the opening match of the three-game series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on October 9. The spotlight will firmly be on newly appointed captain Sahibzada Farhan, who has replaced Salman Ali Agha as Pakistan’s T20I skipper ahead of the series.

Farhan arrives in the series with a lot of momentum. The power-hitter had an outstanding 2026 season, finishing as the top run scorer at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and leading Pakistan to silver at the Asian Games. His selection indicates the country is looking to develop a more youthful and aggressive T20 squad heading into the 2028 T20 World Cup cycle.

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Sri Lanka, then again, will want to get their Asian Games campaign back on track after losing to India in the semi-finals in a heavy defeat. The Islanders’ have a balanced team with a blend of experienced internationals and new bright talent and are sure to challenge Pakistan at their home ground.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Team News

Pakistan’s T20 lineup has shifted in several ways. Farhan now leads the side. Established players like Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah are back in the squad. Saim Ayub, Hasan Nawaz and Abdul Samad, all of whom stood out at the Asian Games, kept their spots. Sri Lanka, it seems, will stick with younger players, though the batting and bowling units still lean on that seasoned core.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Predicted Playing XIs

Pakistan Predicted XI

Sahibzada Farhan (c), Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad, Shadab Khan, Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Sufiyan Muqeem.

Sri Lanka Predicted XI

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Nuwan Thushara.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Details

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I is scheduled to begin on October 9 in Rawalpindi. In India, there is no official live streaming for the T20I series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. 

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Match Prediction

The Pakistan team probably look better on paper and will be happy to be in familiar surroundings. The likes of Farhan, Saim Ayub and Hasan Nawaz should provide good firepower with the bat and the experience of Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah will be crucial too. Sri Lanka have the capability to challenge Pakistan, mainly with their spin attack, but the hosts will be favourites.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Match Prediction: Pakistan to win

Also Read: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: AFG vs BAN 1st Test Preview, Win Prediction, Team News And Predicted Playing XI

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Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Sahibzada Farhan’s PAK in Focus vs SL | Live Streaming Details, Predicted Playing XIs And Team News

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Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Sahibzada Farhan’s PAK in Focus vs SL | Live Streaming Details, Predicted Playing XIs And Team News

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Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Sahibzada Farhan’s PAK in Focus vs SL | Live Streaming Details, Predicted Playing XIs And Team News
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Sahibzada Farhan’s PAK in Focus vs SL | Live Streaming Details, Predicted Playing XIs And Team News
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Sahibzada Farhan’s PAK in Focus vs SL | Live Streaming Details, Predicted Playing XIs And Team News
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Sahibzada Farhan’s PAK in Focus vs SL | Live Streaming Details, Predicted Playing XIs And Team News
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Sahibzada Farhan’s PAK in Focus vs SL | Live Streaming Details, Predicted Playing XIs And Team News

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