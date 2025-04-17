Pakistan vs Thailand: Hosts Bat First In Crucial ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Qualifier

In their last match, Sidra Amin starred with the bat and was named Player of the Match, while Pakistan's spin attack dismantled the West Indies batting line-up to secure a crucial victory.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first against Thailand in their fourth One-Day International (ODI) of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Qualifiers at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. With a spot in the Women’s World Cup up for grabs, the high-stakes encounter is crucial for both sides.

The hosts, who are riding a wave of momentum after an emphatic 65-run win over the West Indies, are currently at the top of the points table. Led by Fatima Sana, Pakistan are unbeaten in the tournament so far and are looking to seal their World Cup berth with another commanding performance.

In their last match, Sidra Amin starred with the bat and was named Player of the Match, while Pakistan’s spin attack dismantled the West Indies batting line-up to secure a crucial victory.

Thailand, on the other hand, are looking to bounce back after a tough loss to Ireland, where they fell short by 46 runs despite a spirited batting effort in pursuit of a 306-run target. The Thai side, captained by Naruemol Chaiwai, will aim to challenge the in-form Pakistan squad with a disciplined performance.

Teams for Today’s Match:

Pakistan XI: Shawaal Zulfiqar, Muneeba Ali, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Fatima Sana (capt), Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu.

Thailand XI: Nattaya Boochatham, Chanida Sutthiruang, Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Natthakan Chantham, Naruemol Chaiwai (capt), Phannita Maya, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Suwanan Khiaoto (wk), Suleeporn Laomi.

The six-team ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Qualifier featuring Pakistan, Thailand, Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland, and West Indies follows a round-robin format, with matches being held at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium and LCCA Ground. The top two teams will qualify for the main tournament set to take place in India later this year.

In light of India’s decision to not play matches in Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy, a “fusion” model has been adopted, with Pakistan’s remaining World Cup fixtures expected to be played at neutral venues.With both teams eyeing a historic qualification, all eyes are on this crucial clash in Lahore.

