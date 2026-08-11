Pakistan Warm-Up Match: Why Has The PCC Select XI Game Been Cut to Three Days Ahead of England Test Series?

With Pakistan and England gearing up for a high-voltage three Test series on English soil, there has been a slight change to their warm-up fixture against PCC Select XI at the County Ground, Beckenham. Kent County Cricket Club reported that duration of the practice match is no longer four days but only three as the fixture will only be from August 13 to August 15. A statement about the same was unveiled on August 11, Tuesday. But why has there been a change?

Why has the warm-up match between Pakistan and PCC Select XI fixture has been cut to three days from the previously scheduled four?

There has been no reason mentioned for the same. Below is the official statement claimed that those who purchased tickets for August 12, Wednesday will get the refund and the existing ones for the remaining three days are fully valid. Here is the full statement:

“Kent Cricket can confirm that the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB), who manage the PCC Select XI, and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have agreed to alter the duration of The County Ground, Beckenham’s fixture between the two sides this week. PCC Select XI vs. Pakistan is now a three-day Test Warm Up match, beginning on Thursday 13 August, after originally having been advertised as a four-day match beginning on Wednesday 12 August. All ticket purchasers for Wednesday 12 August will be refunded in full in the coming days, and existing tickets for Thursday 13 August, Friday 14 August and Saturday 15 August remain valid.”

The fixture is also set to be a proper first-class one, with individual records

When did Pakistan last won a Test series in England?

Captained by Babar Azam, Pakistan will hope to clinch their first series win on English soil since 1996 when they accomplished a 2-0 result in their favour in the three-game series. The tourists will have some renewed sense of confidence, given they defeated the West Indies in the second Test in Trinidad after being consigned to a massive 90-run defeat in the first. But their batting unit still has plenty of question marks.

On the other hand, Joe Root has returned as the England Test captain after Ben Stokes announced his retirement from international cricket midway through the third Test against New Zealand in Nottingham. With Brendon McCullum also stepping down as coach, Stephen Fleming has been named as his replacement but he will begin his stint in South Africa later this year.