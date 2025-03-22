Following the conclusion of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, reports surfaced suggesting that host nation Pakistan had suffered significant financial losses. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) refuted these claims on Thursday, asserting that it is set to earn approximately USD 10 million in profit from hosting the prestigious tournament, where India clinched the title.

PCB Refutes Financial Loss Claims

PCB spokesperson Aamir Mir, alongside Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Javed Murtaza, dismissed the negative reports as misinformation propagated by Indian media. In a strong statement, Mir also issued a warning to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), indicating that any financial setbacks faced by Pakistan would have a greater impact on India in the long run.

“All the decision-making is done by ICC. If India has tried to harm Pakistan, then I can tell you also pay the price. You know India vs Pakistan sell like hot cakes. You know for the next three years Pakistan will not travel to India. So if Pakistan will incur any financial loss, India will suffer more financial loss with Pakistan not travelling to India,” PCB spokesperson Aamir Mir stated during a press conference.

Venue Controversy and ICC’s Historic Compromise

In the build-up to the tournament, a major controversy emerged regarding the venue, as India refused to travel to Pakistan for security and diplomatic reasons. This led to months of uncertainty before the International Cricket Council (ICC) eventually confirmed the official venues. According to the ICC’s statement, “ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 to be played across Pakistan and a neutral venue,” resulting in India playing its matches in Dubai.

India-Pakistan Matches at Neutral Venues Until 2027

In another significant decision, the ICC, under the leadership of Jay Shah, ruled that all India-Pakistan matches in ICC tournaments hosted by either country would be played at neutral venues until 2027. This unprecedented move means that, for the first time, India, despite being a cricket powerhouse, will have to step outside its own borders to face Pakistan in an ICC event when acting as a host or co-host.

History of Limited India-Pakistan Cricket Ties

For over a decade, India and Pakistan have only competed in ICC or Asian Cricket Council (ACC) tournaments, with India consistently opting out of traveling to Pakistan. Whenever Pakistan has hosted an ICC or ACC event, India has played its matches at neutral venues. The last time India toured Pakistan for a bilateral series was in 2005-06, while Pakistan last visited India for a bilateral series in 2012-13.

As tensions continue between the two cricketing nations, the financial and diplomatic ramifications of these decisions are likely to shape the future of India-Pakistan cricketing ties.

