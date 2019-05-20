World Cup 2019: PCB added Mohammad Aamir, Wahab Riaz, Asif Ali to the 15-men squad for the upcoming World Cup in England. Check out full squad, Pakistan match fixture and team news below.

World Cup 2019: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday added speedster Mohammad Aamir and Wahab Riaz to the 15-men squad for the upcoming World Cup. Cricket’s extravaganza will be held in England and Wales this time and the world tournament will commence from May 30, 2019. Along with the 2 pacers, Pakistan has also rewarded middle-order batsman Asif Ali, who performed exceptionally well against England in the recent series, has been added to the squad. The trio will join the squad in place of Abid Ali, Faheem Ashraf and Junaid Khan.

Making the big announcement, chairman of Pakistan men’s selection committee and former cricketer Inzamam ul Haq said, the bowling unit during the England ODI has not clicked as anticipated or expected. The management has decided to add 2 vastly experienced pacers Amir and Wahab. He added that Asif Ali has proved his firepower and can be an asset for Pakistan in the tournament.

Amir, who was ruled out of the England series due to chicken pox, is fit now and expected to join the Pakistani troop by May 22. Wahab Riaz’s, who played his last ODI against India in the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017, will also be making a comeback and joining the side for the coveted cup.

Interestingly, ICC has changed the format of the game this time. The tournament will be played on a round-robin format, which means a team will play with every other participant.

Here is Pakitan’s fixture for ICC Cricket World Cup 2019:

May 24: (warm-up) Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Bristol

May 26: (warm-up) Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Cardiff

May 31: Pakistan vs West Indies, Nottingham

June 3: Pakistan vs England, Nottingham

June 7: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Bristol

June 12: Pakistan vs Australia, Taunton

June 16: Pakistan vs India, Manchester

June 23: Pakistan vs South Africa, Lord’s

June 26: Pakistan vs New Zealand, Birmingham

June 29: Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Leeds

July 5: Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Lord’s

