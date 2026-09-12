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Home > Sports News > Pakistan WTC Final Qualification Scenario: Can Self-Destructed Pakistan Still Qualify for 2027 Summit Clash? Check All Scenarios After England vs Pakistan Edgbaston Test

Pakistan WTC Final Qualification Scenario: Can Self-Destructed Pakistan Still Qualify for 2027 Summit Clash? Check All Scenarios After England vs Pakistan Edgbaston Test

Pakistan WTC Final Qualification Scenario: Pakistan's World Test Championship 2025-27 campaign has reached a critical juncture after their eight-wicket defeat to England in the third Test at Edgbaston on Saturday (Sep 12). The result completed a 3-0 series whitewash for England and left Pakistan at the bottom of the WTC standings, with their hopes of reaching the 2027 final now hanging by a thread.

Pakistan WTC Final Qualification Scenario: Can Self-Destructed Pakistan Still Qualify for 2027 Summit Clash? Check All Scenarios After England vs Pakistan Edgbaston Test
Pakistan WTC Final Qualification Scenario: Can Self-Destructed Pakistan Still Qualify for 2027 Summit Clash? Check All Scenarios After England vs Pakistan Edgbaston Test

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sat 2026-09-12 19:13 IST

Pakistan WTC Final Qualification Scenario: Pakistan’s World Test Championship 2025-27 campaign has reached a critical juncture after their eight-wicket defeat to England in the third Test at Edgbaston on Saturday (Sep 12). The result completed a 3-0 series whitewash for England and left Pakistan at the bottom of the WTC standings, with their hopes of reaching the 2027 final now hanging by a thread.

Pakistan’s Defeat to England at Edgbaston

Joe Root led England’s successful chase as the hosts overcame a major wobble to defeat Pakistan by eight wickets in the third Test. Chasing 130 for victory, England lost Ben Duckett and Emilio Gay in the first over to Mohammad Abbas, but Root and Jordan Cox steadied the innings.

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Root survived two further scares before settling into his innings. He reached his half-century from 57 balls, while Cox also brought up his fifty shortly afterwards. England completed the chase in the 25th over, with Root unbeaten on 62 and Cox not out on 59, sealing a 3-0 series sweep.

Can Pakistan Still Qualify for the WTC Final 2027?

Pakistan are now mathematically out of contention for the WTC Final. They have played nine Tests in the 2025-27 cycle, winning two and losing seven, while eight penalty points have further damaged their position. Pakistan currently have 16 points and a points percentage of 14.81, placing them ninth and last in the standings.

Even if Pakistan win all four of their remaining Tests, they can finish with a maximum points percentage of only 41.03. Since that ceiling is no longer enough to keep them in contention for a top-two finish, Pakistan cannot qualify for the WTC Final to be played in June 2027.

Pakistan’s Remaining WTC 2025-27 Fixtures

Pakistan have four Tests remaining in the current World Test Championship cycle. They are scheduled to face Sri Lanka at home before taking on New Zealand in another home series. While Pakistan can still improve their final position by winning these matches, the results will no longer be enough to take them into the top two.

  • Remaining Tests: Four
  • Series: Sri Lanka at home and New Zealand at home
  • Maximum possible wins: Four
  • Maximum possible final PCT: 41.03%
  • WTC Final qualification: Pakistan are mathematically out of contention

Updated WTC Standings After England vs Pakistan Edgbaston Test

  • 1. Australia: Played 10, Won 8, Lost 2, Drawn 0, Points 96, PCT 80.00%
  • 2. South Africa: Played 4, Won 3, Lost 1, Drawn 0, Points 36, PCT 75.00%
  • 3. New Zealand: Played 6, Won 4, Lost 1, Drawn 1, Points 52, PCT 72.22%
  • 4. Bangladesh: Played 6, Won 3, Lost 2, Drawn 1, Points 40, PCT 55.56%
  • 5. India: Played 11, Won 5, Lost 4, Drawn 2, Points 68, PCT 51.52%
  • 6. England: Played 16, Won 7, Lost 8, Drawn 1, Deduction 14, Points 74, PCT 38.54%
  • 7. Sri Lanka: Played 6, Won 1, Lost 2, Drawn 3, Points 24, PCT 33.33%
  • 8. West Indies: Played 12, Won 2, Lost 8, Drawn 2, Deduction 2, Points 30, PCT 20.83%
  • 9. Pakistan: Played 9, Won 2, Lost 7, Drawn 0, Deduction 8, Points 16, PCT 14.81%

How Does WTC Final Qualification Work?

The top two teams based on points percentage at the end of the World Test Championship league stage qualify for the final, which is scheduled to take place in June 2027. Pakistan’s poor win-loss record, combined with their penalty points, has left them unable to reach the required position even if they win all four of their remaining Tests.

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Pakistan WTC Final Qualification Scenario: Can Self-Destructed Pakistan Still Qualify for 2027 Summit Clash? Check All Scenarios After England vs Pakistan Edgbaston Test
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Pakistan WTC Final Qualification Scenario: Can Self-Destructed Pakistan Still Qualify for 2027 Summit Clash? Check All Scenarios After England vs Pakistan Edgbaston Test
Pakistan WTC Final Qualification Scenario: Can Self-Destructed Pakistan Still Qualify for 2027 Summit Clash? Check All Scenarios After England vs Pakistan Edgbaston Test
Pakistan WTC Final Qualification Scenario: Can Self-Destructed Pakistan Still Qualify for 2027 Summit Clash? Check All Scenarios After England vs Pakistan Edgbaston Test
Pakistan WTC Final Qualification Scenario: Can Self-Destructed Pakistan Still Qualify for 2027 Summit Clash? Check All Scenarios After England vs Pakistan Edgbaston Test
Pakistan WTC Final Qualification Scenario: Can Self-Destructed Pakistan Still Qualify for 2027 Summit Clash? Check All Scenarios After England vs Pakistan Edgbaston Test

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