In the latest developments related to Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami match-fixing allegations, Pakistani model Alishba who was named in the matter by Mohammad Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan has released her statement. In reply to the allegations, Alishba said, “I don’t know any Mohammed Bhai and never met him. I have heard his name 1-2 times from Shami only.”A few days ago Hasin Jahan made allegations on Indian pacer for match-fixing and taking bribe through Pakistani model by a businessman Mohammed Bhai.

“Regarding Mohammed Bhai, I don’t even know who is this person. I have heard about Mohammed Bhai from Shami’s mouth once or twice. I don’t know Mohammed Bhai personally and I don’t have anything to do with his individual,” Alishba told ABP News. Indian speed star was also accused by her wife Hasin Jahan with other serious cases of physical assault and adultery. Police has also logged FIR against him under criminal laws for torturing his wife.

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami’s marital feud with wife Hasin Jahan has taken uglier turns and his troubles don’t seem to get over anytime soon. The leading pacer after refuting all his wife’s claims of adultery, physical assault, match-fixing and gang rape has claimed that he has proof of his innocence and wants the matter to be properly investigated by the BCCI as it involves his family and his career. Shami’s central contract was stalled by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after allegations on him by wife Jahan.

