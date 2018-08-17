Pakistani opener Nasir Jamshed has been banned from playing any form of cricket for 10 years after being found guilty of spot-fixing. The ban was handed to him by Pakistan Cricket Board's Anti-Corruption Tribunal. The board said that Jamshed was instrumental in the spot-fixing row as he was in direct contact with the bookies and also lured in other players in his plot.

After being found guilty in a spot-fixing charge, Pakistani cricketer Nasir Jamshed has been handed a ban of 10 years from playing any form of international or domestic cricket. The ban was announced on Friday by Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Anti-Corruption Tribunal. Jamshed has also been disqualified from taking any administrative positions with regard to Pakistan for life.

While investigating the spot-fixing row that rocked the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 2016-17, the tribunal found Nasir Jamshed guilty on several accounts. The anti-corruption body said that the Pakistani batsmen breached five of the seven anti-corruption codes of the PCB.

The ban has been perceived as too harsh by many but the board has justified it saying Jamshed was instrumental in the spot-fixing row as he was in direct contact with the bookies and lured in other players for spot-fixing.

While announcing the ban, PCB’s lawyer Taffazul Rizvi said, “The tribunal has reached the verdict that the PCB’s multiple charges against Nasir Jamshed have been proved and he was banned for 10 years. There are some cases which don’t make you happy despite you winning it. This is one such. Because a player has destroyed his career due to spot-fixing and failure to report approaches.”

Earlier in December 2017, PCB suspended Nasir Jamshed for one year after he refused to cooperate in the spot-fixing investigation. After his ban ended, the board further charged him guilty of violating the anti-corruption code on seven accounts.

The 28-year-old batsman had played just 2 Test matches, 45 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 18 T20 Internationals for Pakistan. He made his Test debut in 2013 against South Africa but played his maiden ODI way back in 2008 against Zimbabwe. However, inconsistent form kept him out of favour for a long time.

