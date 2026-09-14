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Home > Sports News > Pakistan’s Embarrassment Continues: 11 WTC Points Docked After England 3-0 Whitewash | Latest WTC Standings

Pakistan’s Embarrassment Continues: 11 WTC Points Docked After England 3-0 Whitewash | Latest WTC Standings

WTC Standings: Pakistan’s disastrous England tour has taken another hit after the ICC docked Babar Azam’s side 11 World Test Championship points for a slow over-rate in the third Test at Edgbaston. Pakistan were found to be 11 overs short of the required rate and were also fined 50 per cent of their match fees, leaving them ninth and bottom of the WTC standings with 4.63 per cent points.

Pakistan's Embarrassment Continues, Penalised For Slow Over Rate During Edgbaston Test; Hit All Time Low PTC | Check Latest WTC Standings
Pakistan's Embarrassment Continues, Penalised For Slow Over Rate During Edgbaston Test; Hit All Time Low PTC | Check Latest WTC Standings

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Mon 2026-09-14 14:36 IST

WTC Standings: Pakistan have been fined 50 per cent of their match fee and penalised 11 ICC World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over-rate during the third Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The sanction was imposed after Pakistan were ruled to be 11 overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration. The deduction has pushed Pakistan to an all-time low in the latest WTC standings.

Pakistan Penalised 11 WTC Points For Slow Over Rate

Ranjan Madugalle of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Pakistan were found to be 11 overs short of the required rate. Under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their team fails to bowl within the allotted time, with the maximum penalty capped at 50 per cent.

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Why Were 11 WTC Points Deducted From Pakistan?

As per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, teams are penalised one WTC point for every over they fall short of the required rate. Pakistan were 11 overs short against England and consequently had 11 World Test Championship points deducted from their total.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, meaning there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Chris Gaffaney, third umpire Allahudien Palekar and fourth umpire Russell Warren levelled the charge.

Pakistan Suffer 3-0 Series Defeat Against England

Pakistan’s slow over-rate penalty came after they suffered a 3-0 series defeat against England. The hosts won the third Test at Edgbaston by eight wickets after chasing down a target of 130. England reached 130/2, with Joe Root unbeaten on 62 and Jordan Cox unbeaten on 59.

Latest WTC Standings: Pakistan Hit All-Time Low

  • 1. Australia: Played 10, Won 8, Lost 2, Drawn 0, Deduction 0, Points 96, PCT 80.00
  • 2. South Africa: Played 4, Won 3, Lost 1, Drawn 0, Deduction 0, Points 36, PCT 75.00
  • 3. New Zealand: Played 6, Won 4, Lost 1, Drawn 1, Deduction 0, Points 52, PCT 72.22
  • 4. Bangladesh: Played 6, Won 3, Lost 2, Drawn 1, Deduction 0, Points 40, PCT 55.56
  • 5. India: Played 11, Won 5, Lost 4, Drawn 2, Deduction 0, Points 68, PCT 51.52
  • 6. England: Played 16, Won 7, Lost 8, Drawn 1, Deduction 14, Points 74, PCT 38.54
  • 7. Sri Lanka: Played 6, Won 1, Lost 2, Drawn 3, Deduction 0, Points 24, PCT 33.33
  • 8. West Indies: Played 12, Won 2, Lost 8, Drawn 2, Deduction 2, Points 30, PCT 20.83
  • 9. Pakistan: Played 9, Won 2, Lost 7, Drawn 0, Deduction 19, Points 5, PCT 4.63

Pakistan’s WTC Campaign Takes Another Blow

Pakistan’s 11-point deduction has left them with just five points from nine matches in the current World Test Championship cycle. With seven defeats and a points percentage of 4.63, Pakistan are at the bottom of the latest WTC standings, further underlining their difficult campaign.

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Pakistan’s Embarrassment Continues: 11 WTC Points Docked After England 3-0 Whitewash | Latest WTC Standings
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Pakistan’s Embarrassment Continues: 11 WTC Points Docked After England 3-0 Whitewash | Latest WTC Standings
Pakistan’s Embarrassment Continues: 11 WTC Points Docked After England 3-0 Whitewash | Latest WTC Standings
Pakistan’s Embarrassment Continues: 11 WTC Points Docked After England 3-0 Whitewash | Latest WTC Standings
Pakistan’s Embarrassment Continues: 11 WTC Points Docked After England 3-0 Whitewash | Latest WTC Standings
Pakistan’s Embarrassment Continues: 11 WTC Points Docked After England 3-0 Whitewash | Latest WTC Standings

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