Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq were at their sensational best on Friday against Zimbabwe

When Pakistan clashed with Zimbabwe in the fourth One Day International (ODI) match on Friday at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, there were several long-standing records broken. Swashbuckling Pakistani batsmen Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq broke the world record for the highest opening partnership in ODIs surpassing the previous best set by Sri Lanka’s Upul Tharanga and Sanath Jayasuriya. Fakhar Zaman smashed the 20-year old record of legendary Saeed Anwar by scoring a superb double century and becoming the first Pakistani cricketer to do so.

Fakhar and Imam’s partnership was also the highest opening stand for Pakistan as well. The earlier record stood at 263 runs which Inzamam-ul-Haq and Aamer Sohail forged for the opening wicket in 1994 against New Zealand.

After helping establish the record-breaking stand, Fakhar Zaman went on to smash 210 runs off 156 balls becoming the first Pakistani to score a double ton in ODIs. En route to his double century, he also broke the national record of highest ODI score by a batsman which was held by Saeed Anwar (194) since 1997.

However, when it comes to scoring double centuries in ODI cricket, nobody even comes close to India’s explosive batsman Rohit Sharma. The Mumbai-born batsman has scored an unbelievable three double centuries in ODIs and he also holds the record of the highest individual score in ODIs at 264 runs.

