Coming from a sensational inning of 210 runs in the fourth ODI, Fakhar Zaman continued his stellar form of late in the fifth and final ODI against Zimbabwe. He smashed 85 runs off just 83 balls breaking the barrier of 1,000 runs and becoming the fastest man to do so in the history of ODI cricket.

Riding high on a tremendous rough patch, Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman is just not refusing to slow down. After breaking a couple of records in the fourth One Day International (ODI) against Zimbabwe, the explosive batsman has registered another record to his name. He has now become the fastest batsman to reach 1,000 runs in ODI beating the previous record in 3 fewer innings.

When Zaman headed into the final match, he had played 17 innings in 2018 and had scored 980 runs. In the 18th innings that he played, he crossed the 1,000-run mark in style.

The previous record was jointly held by Vivian Richards, Kevin Pietersen, Jonathan Trott, Quinton de Kock and Babar Azam who all reached the milestone in 21 innings. But Fakhar thwarted the record in 3 fewer innings.

The swashbuckling 28-year-old batsman made his ODI debut just over a year ago and imposed his authority immediately in the game with 252 runs in just 4 innings, which included a superb century against India.

Even in the ongoing Zimbabwe ODI series, Fakhar Zaman has smashed a staggering 515 runs in mere 5 innings. In the fourth ODI, he broke the world record for the highest opening wicket stand in ODIs with Imam-ul-Haq.

Fakhar has now played 18 ODI matches in his career so far having scored 1065 runs at an average of 76.07. He has scored 3 tons, including a double century, and 6 half-centuries. While T20s, he has smashed 646 runs in 22 matches with 4 half centuries.

