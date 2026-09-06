Pakistan’s Win Over India In 2021 Damaging? Ex-Cricketer Makes Stunning Claim Amid ENG vs PAK Test Series

Ex-Pakistan skipper Mohammad Yousuf has made a shocking claim amid the recent struggles of the men’s team across formats. While Babar Azam-led Pakistan received widespread praise for achieving their first-ever World Cup victory over arch-rivals India in T20 World Cup 2021, Yousuf reckons the victory damaged their team to bits.

Why Mohammed Yousuf feels Pakistan’s win over India in 2021 damaged their team?

With the Men in Green not beating India in any World Cup game until 2021, they finally broke that long-standing drought that year. It also came in comprehensive fashion as Babar and Mohammad Rizwan remained unbeaten to take Pakistan to a total of 151 at the Dubai International Stadium, fashioning a 10-wicket win. Yousuf, meanwhile, speaking on Samaa TV, noted that Pakistan players didn’t stay humble post that win:

“That match which we won against India in 2021, that damaged us a lot. Because after that victory, players started to think that they had achieved something big. They couldn’t understand what they had to do next. EWhen you are performing well, you should stay humble. If you behave with your collar raised, and get disrespectful, problems will arrive. And a lot of them have arrived in Pakistan cricket.”

Mohammad Yousuf backs PCB’s overhaul

With the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) triggering sweeping changes to the squad for the third Test against England after suffering two heavy losses, the 52-year-old threw weight behind the idea and stated:

“There has been terrible cricket. The PCB has been supporting you throughout. So many coaches have come and gone, so many things have changed just to try and help the Pakistan team. But no player has stood up and taken responsibility. Eventually, PCB had to take a step that it did. I back what PCB did.”

The PCB decided to release seven players in Awais Zafar, Aamer Jamal, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, Khurram Shahzad and Ali Usman. In their place, Abdullah Fazal, Saim Ayub, Arafat Minhas, Razaullah, Saad Baig, Mohammad Imran Jnr and Mohammad Imran have been added to the squad. Additionally, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Umar Gul have been released as head coach and bowling coach, respectively. Instead, Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke will take charge for the third Test.

With the third Test set to take place at Edgbaston, Pakistan haven’t won even one out of the eight Tests played at the venue. Hence, they face a litmus test to avoid a whitewash.