PAOK vs Chelsea Live streaming India Time: The Blues will play their UEFA Europa League group opener against Greek minnows on Thursday at 10:25 pm India time. The live streaming can be done on Sonyliv, JIO TV and Airtel TV while the live TV coverage will be available on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD.

Chelsea talisman Eden Hazard will not feature in the upcoming match against PAOK

PAOK vs Chelsea Live streaming India Time: Premier League table-toppers Chelsea will look to continue their domestic form in Europa League when they visit PAOK in Greece on Thursday. The Blues are playing in Europe’s second-tier competition after failing to break into the Premier League top four.

Chelsea have started on an explosive note in the domestic league under the tutelage of new manager Maurizio Sarri having won five of their five league matches. Sarri is touted to rotate his first teamers with young blood and one of the headline absentees in the upcoming match will be talisman Eden Hazard.

Apart from PAOK, Chelsea have been drawn with Belarusian side BATE Borisov and Hungary’s MOL Vidi in their UEFA Europa League group.

Where and how to catch the live stream of PAOK vs Chelsea match?

The live stream of the match will be available on Sonyliv.com and Sonyliv app and it can also be accessed on Jio TV and Airtel TV.

When and what time is the Europa League match between PAOK and Chelsea?

The Europa League match will be will be played on Thursday at 10:25 pm India time at Stadio Toumbas.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of UEFA Europa League 2018-19 match? Which TV channel will have the match live?

The live TV coverage of Europa League match will be available on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD.

What will be the likely lineups in PAOK vs Chelsea?

PAOK: Paschalakis; Crespo, Varela, Tosca, Vieirinha; Biseswar, El Kaddouri, Mauricio, Canas; Karelis, Jaba

Chelsea: Caballero; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, Alonso; Ampadu, Kante, Barkley; Willian, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud

