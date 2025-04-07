‘Papa Was Very Strict’, Here’s How MS Dhoni’s Childhood Discipline Shaped ‘Captain Cool’

Dhoni said his day used to start as early as 5:30 am, and the disciplined lifestyle left no space for uncertainty.

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has shared rare insights into his early life in Ranchi in a candid conversation on a new podcast on his app. In the midst of the ongoing IPL 2025 season, where he continues to make headlines with his performances for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Dhoni reflected on his childhood, discipline at home, and growing up without modern distractions.

Speaking to entrepreneur and podcaster Raj Shamani, Dhoni revealed how his childhood was rooted in simplicity and strict routines. “When we were kids, there was no insecurity in life. Every day was the same. There was no show-off, no mobile phones around,” said the 42-year-old cricketer, known for his calm and composed demeanor on the field.

Dhoni’s disciplined lifestyle

Dhoni said his day used to start as early as 5:30 am, and the disciplined lifestyle left no space for uncertainty. He credited this upbringing for instilling values that have shaped his cricketing career. “We had a very regimented childhood. The school was in the colony itself. There was no badmashi (mischief) because everyone knew everyone. My teachers had taught my elder brother too.”

One of the most striking parts of the interview was Dhoni opening up about his fear of his father, Pan Singh. “Papa se darr bohot lagta tha (I used to be very scared of my father),” Dhoni admitted. “He was very strict and punctual. It’s not like he used to beat us, but the fear was there. If he saw us climbing walls like other kids in the colony, we’d be in trouble though we never even knew what the consequences would be!”

Playing mindset

The podcast also touched upon Dhoni’s mindset during matches. While fans often anticipate Dhoni’s heroics in close encounters, the CSK legend said he doesn’t crave drama. “If we win the match without any drama and I don’t get to bat, I’m happy. I just want India to win. Who made the runs, who took wickets… I’m not bothered,” he said, underlining his team-first attitude.

Dhoni’s revelations come at a time when retirement talks are gaining momentum. On Saturday, during CSK’s IPL 2025 clash against Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Dhoni’s parents Pan Singh and Devaki Devi were spotted cheering for their son from the stands. Though Dhoni remained unbeaten with 30 runs off 26 balls, CSK lost the match by 25 runs.

As speculation around his future in cricket continues, Dhoni’s nostalgic reflections offer fans a glimpse into the values and discipline that helped him become one of India’s most successful captains and beloved cricketers.

