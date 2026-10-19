PAR vs TOR, Serie A: Check Parma vs Torino All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV

PAR vs TOR, Serie A: Parma will host Torino at the Stadio Ennio Tardini on Monday (Oct 19) as the two sides bring the seventh round of the 2026-27 Serie A season to a close. Parma will be eager to secure their first victory under their new management and move level on points with Torino. The visitors, meanwhile, will look to build on their recent success and continue their positive record against Parma. With both teams aiming to improve their position in the league standings, the encounter promises an interesting contest. Here is everything you need to know about Parma vs Torino, including kick-off time, venue, probable playing XIs, TV broadcast and live streaming details.

Parma vs Torino Serie A Match Details

Match: Parma vs Torino, Serie A

Parma vs Torino, Serie A Date: Monday, October 19, 2026

Monday, October 19, 2026 Venue: Stadio Ennio Tardini, Parma, Italy

Stadio Ennio Tardini, Parma, Italy Kick-off Time: 12:15 AM IST (Tuesday, Oct 20)

Where to Watch Parma vs Torino Live on TV in India?

Football fans in India can watch the Parma vs Torino Serie A match live on the Unite8 Sports Network, according to the supplied broadcast details.

How to Watch Parma vs Torino Live Streaming in India?

The Parma vs Torino Serie A encounter will be available for live streaming on the Zee5 app and website in India, as listed in the supplied streaming information.

Parma vs Torino Team News

Parma head into the fixture following a managerial change during the international break, with Carlos Cuesta dismissed and a familiar face appointed as his successor. The hosts will be determined to respond positively under their new leadership and claim their first win of the new managerial era. A victory would also allow Parma to draw level with Torino in the league standings.

Torino, meanwhile, will be encouraged by their recent performance against Udinese. With the match level at 1-1, substitute Sandro Kulenovic scored just three minutes after coming on to secure a decisive victory. The result provided a boost for Torino, who have also enjoyed a favourable record in recent league meetings with Parma, losing just once in their last seven encounters.

The two sides last met in March, when Torino recorded a convincing 4-1 victory in Turin. The visitors will look to draw confidence from that result as they prepare for another meeting with Parma, although the hosts will hope that home advantage and their managerial change can make a difference.

Parma vs Torino Probable Playing XIs

Parma Probable XI: Corvi; Delprato, Carlos, Troilo; Britschgi, Bernabe, Keita, Sierro, Valeri; Toure, Romero.

Torino Probable XI: Perri; Comuzzo, Coco, Rodriguez; Belghali, Mandragora, Braganca, Cacciamani; Vlasic; Adams, Simeone.

Parma vs Torino Match Prediction

Parma will be motivated to make a strong start under their new manager, particularly with the opportunity to close the gap on Torino. However, the visitors’ recent victory and their impressive record in recent meetings between the sides could give them confidence. Parma’s home advantage may help them produce a competitive performance, but Torino could have a slight edge if they maintain their recent momentum.