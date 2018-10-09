Para Asian Games 2018 LIVE updates: India's Ekta Bhyan won a gold medal in the women's club throw event. Ekta Bhyan secured the first position with 16.02m golden throw. So far at the Para Asian Games 2018, India has won 22 medals including 4 gold, 6 silver and 12 bronze.

On day 3 of the Para Asian Games 2018, India’s Ekta Bhyan won a gold medal in women’s club throw F32/51 event. Ekta Bhyan secured the medal a golden throw of throw of 16.02 metres. Ekta Bhyan’s gold has taken the medals count to 22 at the Para Asian Games 2018.

Currently, India has been holding the 8th rank on the charts with 4 gold, 6 silver and 12 bronze. The club throw F32/51 event was held at the GBK Stadium in Jakarta in Indonesia.

Ekta did not begin the competition on a good note and after three throws, trailed her UAE opponent Thekra, but her fourth throw of 16.02m helped her to secure the gold medal. While Thekra managed to throw 15.75m

India also bagged 3 bronze today. Athletes Monu Ghangas finished 3rd in the men’s shot put event, while Anandan Gunasekaran won the medal in men’s and Jayanti Behera in the women’s 200m race.

Here are the LIVE updates of Para Asian Games 2018:

Live Blog

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App