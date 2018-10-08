Para Asian Games 2018 LIVE updates: Indian athletes have been doing well at the 3rd Para Asian Games 2018 in Indonesia's Jakarta. On Monday, powerlifter Sakina Khatun bagged a silver medal in women 50 kg event, while Kaigou Lal won silver in Men's Team Trial Cycling.

Indian contingent has been doing exceptionally good at the Asian Para Games 2018 in Indonesia’s Jakarta as powerlifter Sakina Khatun clinched a Silver medal on Monday in women 50 kg powerlifting event. Sakina Khatun’s silver is 3rd medal for India in powerlifting. In men’s team trial cycling event, India’s Kaigou Lal won a silver medal.

On the day 1, Farman Basha claimed silver and Paramjeet Kumar won a bronze medal in the 49kg event. The gold medal was secured by Pia Laophalkdee of Laos after lifting 133 kg, while India’s Farman 128 kg and Paramjeet had lifted 127 kg. The Para Asian Games will take place from October 6 to 13 in Indonesia, Jakarta.

