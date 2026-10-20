Para Asian Games 2026: India’s Nishad Kumar Wins Gold, Sets Record in Men’s High Jump T47 Event

Para Asian Games 2026: India’s para-athletics star Nishad Kumar clinched the gold medal in the men’s high jump T47 event at the 5th Asian Para Games, Aichi-Nagoya 2026, in Japan on Tuesday (Oct 20). Nishad cleared 2.04 metres to establish a new Games Record, adding another prestigious title to India’s medal tally. His remarkable performance underlined his continued excellence in para-athletics and strengthened India’s presence in the high jump discipline at the continental event. India also enjoyed a strong outing across several sports, collecting medals in para-athletics, para-powerlifting, shooting para sport, para-table tennis and para-swimming, while athletes progressed in para-badminton and para-archery.

Nishad Kumar Wins Gold With Games Record

Nishad Kumar produced a gold-medal-winning performance in the men’s high jump T47 event, clearing 2.04 metres to set a new Games Record at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games. His record-breaking effort secured the top spot on the podium and delivered another significant result for the Indian contingent.

The achievement adds to Nishad’s reputation as one of India’s leading para-athletes and represents an important milestone for the country’s campaign at the continental competition.

India’s Medal Winners Across Sports

Indian athletes delivered notable performances across multiple disciplines, with several competitors securing gold, silver and bronze medals on Tuesday (Oct 20).

Para-athletics: Deepthi Jeevanji won gold in the women’s 400m T20, while Pranav Soorma claimed gold and Ram Ratan Singh took silver in the men’s discus throw F51/F52/F53. Simran secured gold in the women’s 200m T12, with Tejalben Damor winning bronze. Preeti Pal earned silver in the women’s 200m T35. Pradeep Kumar won silver and Ayush Verma bronze in the men’s javelin throw F53/F54, while Praveen Sharma added bronze in the men’s shot put F11.

Deepthi Jeevanji won gold in the women’s 400m T20, while Pranav Soorma claimed gold and Ram Ratan Singh took silver in the men’s discus throw F51/F52/F53. Simran secured gold in the women’s 200m T12, with Tejalben Damor winning bronze. Preeti Pal earned silver in the women’s 200m T35. Pradeep Kumar won silver and Ayush Verma bronze in the men’s javelin throw F53/F54, while Praveen Sharma added bronze in the men’s shot put F11. Para-powerlifting: Ashok secured silver in the men’s event up to 65kg.

Ashok secured silver in the men’s event up to 65kg. Shooting para sport: Manish Narwal won silver in the men’s 10m air pistol SH1, while Shrishti Arora claimed bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol SH1.

Manish Narwal won silver in the men’s 10m air pistol SH1, while Shrishti Arora claimed bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol SH1. Para-table tennis: Sonalben Patel, Bhavina Patel, Prachi Pandey, Sahana Ravi and Jehan Madan added bronze medals for India.

Sonalben Patel, Bhavina Patel, Prachi Pandey, Sahana Ravi and Jehan Madan added bronze medals for India. Para-swimming: Himanshu Nandal won bronze in the men’s 400m freestyle S11, while Niranjan Mukundan secured bronze in the men’s 200m individual medley SM7.

Indian Athletes Advance in Para-Badminton and Para-Archery

India also made progress in para-badminton, with Nitesh Kumar, Pramod Bhagat and Sanjana Kumari winning their respective singles quarterfinal matches to move forward in the competition.

In para-archery, Sheetal Devi reached the women’s individual compound final, while several Indian teams advanced to finals or progressed through their respective knockout rounds, keeping India in contention for further medals.

India Continues Strong Campaign at Asian Para Games 2026

Beyond the medal-winning performances, Indian athletes recorded several other top-eight finishes across athletics, swimming and powerlifting. The results reflected the depth of India’s participation across the Games and added to an encouraging campaign in Aichi-Nagoya.

Nishad Kumar’s record-setting gold in the men’s high jump T47 event stood out as one of the key highlights, as the Indian contingent continued to pursue podium finishes across multiple para-sports at the 5th Asian Para Games.