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Home > Sports News > Para Asian Games 2026: Rinku Hooda Wins Gold, Ajeet Singh Yadav Bags Silver in Javelin Throw

Para Asian Games 2026: Rinku Hooda Wins Gold, Ajeet Singh Yadav Bags Silver in Javelin Throw

India secured a memorable one-two finish at the Para Asian Games 2026 as Rinku Hooda won gold and Ajeet Singh Yadav claimed silver in Men’s Javelin Throw F46. Nishad Kumar also captured gold, boosting India’s para-athletics medal tally in Aichi-Nagoya.

Rinku Hooda and Ajeet Singh in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Rinku Hooda and Ajeet Singh in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-10-19 17:13 IST

Para Asian Games 2026: India delivered an impressive performance in the Men’s Javelin Throw F46 event, with Ajeet Singh Yadav and Rinku Hooda clinching gold and silver medals respectively to secure a memorable one-two finish for the country in the ongoing Para Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Monday.

Asian Para Games 2026: India Secure Double Podium Finish in Men’s Javelin Throw

Rinku claimed the gold medal with a best throw of 65.11 metres, showcasing his strength and precision in the competition.

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His compatriot Ajeet Singh followed closely, securing the silver medal with a throw of 65.02 metres, finishing just nine centimetres behind the gold medallist.

The closely contested event highlighted the strong showing of Indian para-athletes, with both competitors finishing well ahead of the rest of the field to secure the top two positions on the podium.

Indonesia’s Saktyono R secured the bronze medal with a throw of 55.30 metres, completing the podium in the Men’s Javelin Throw F46 event.

The gold and silver medal-winning performances added to India’s achievements in para-athletics, reflecting the competitiveness of the country’s athletes on the international stage.

At the 2022 Asian Para Games, India achieved a podium sweep in this event, with Sundar Singh Gurjar winning gold and setting a World Record of 68.60m, Rinku winning silver with 67.08m, and Ajeet Singh taking bronze with 63.52m.

Earlier, India’s two-time Paralympic silver medallist Nishad Kumar clinched gold in the men’s T47 long jump at the 2026 Asian Para Games on Monday, winning the event with a best effort of 7.11m in his first international appearance in the discipline.

Nishad, who primarily competes in the high jump, produced a dominant performance to secure India’s second gold medal at the Games. His compatriot Ravi Karthik Budigina added to the medal tally by winning silver in the men’s 100m freestyle S13 swimming event. 

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Para Asian Games 2026: Rinku Hooda Wins Gold, Ajeet Singh Yadav Bags Silver in Javelin Throw
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Para Asian Games 2026: Rinku Hooda Wins Gold, Ajeet Singh Yadav Bags Silver in Javelin Throw
Para Asian Games 2026: Rinku Hooda Wins Gold, Ajeet Singh Yadav Bags Silver in Javelin Throw
Para Asian Games 2026: Rinku Hooda Wins Gold, Ajeet Singh Yadav Bags Silver in Javelin Throw
Para Asian Games 2026: Rinku Hooda Wins Gold, Ajeet Singh Yadav Bags Silver in Javelin Throw
Para Asian Games 2026: Rinku Hooda Wins Gold, Ajeet Singh Yadav Bags Silver in Javelin Throw

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