The article talks about the problems and issues faced by the disabled people in our country that play sports. Due to the global pandemic COVID-19, it has almost become impossible for para athletes do be able to access basic amenities as a sportsperson.

A campaign to highlight the challenges being faced by disable sportsperson. In that context some active coaches & players shared their experience and suggestions for better results:

The Daily Guardian spoke to Harish Chaudhary who is State Secretary of Indian Cricket Team for Physically Challenged By Disabled Sporting Society. Mr. Chaudhary points out that small country like India, Nepal & Bangladesh disable players face many challenges, particularly travelling is very tough for them. He further added that there is no such organization in our country who can provide lift to board them to bus or train and even there is no proper provision for them to cross the roads.

In India the federations for handicapped/disables are meant for formalities only, they don’t work seriously for them. Many talented disabled players are ignored , there is no provision for proper training & infrastructure for them. No sponsor come forward to help them to promote them as compare to IPL or ISL. These players have to manage all the necessary things independently but when any achievement come to them then everyone join them to take credit. This is the bitter but true reality of disabled sports culture in India.

Shweta Sharma-An International Para Athlete(Shot put & Javelin Throw)

Revealed that The Paralympic Committee of India is doing commendable job during COVID -19. Giving online classes so that players do not lose courage and take care of the fitness while sitting at home. Fitness classes Yoga classes meditation classes are conducted online to keep us fit and healthy.

When our correspondent asked her that she got any financial help from any sports federation or Govt. of India during Lockdown. There is no such financial received from anywhere. Although, she appreciated Indian Govt. and her federation always take care of to and fro travel, boarding, lodging, food etc. during training and competition. She even points out that disable players need an extra person for personal care but unfortunately nobody cares about that we have to manage it independently. If we get such support we can produce much better performance.

According to Dev Dutt Baghel-Head Coach of Indian Deaf Cricket Team

“There is no physical training camp going on during this Corona Pandemic, but online coaching training arranged for the players. As far as disaffiliation is concerned, Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) directly affiliated by the International Cricket Council(ICC), so there is no issue of participation in the upcoming DICC Cricket ODI World Cup2021, scheduled to be held in United Arab Emirats (UAE) from Oct.,19 to 29.

In reply of the question “How do you train the deaf and dumb players?

Zahir Babar-CEO Deaf ICC (who is originally from Pakistan) helps me to communicate these players and with the sign language they follow all the instruction and perform well.

“I feel proud. My parents are proud too with whatever have I achieved in two years. Financially, I am getting all kinds of support from various organisation so I am now solely focusing on my sport,” said Dema, who has not let the COVID-19 pandemic affect her training. “I have my set goals and that is to make my country Bhutan proud. I am targeting a medal at the Paralympics if I get a chance and so I have continued my practices at home,” revealed Dema, who trains in her backyard due to the lockdown.

The Writer is the Bureau Chief of Himalini. He is the founder of the Creative World Media Academy. He has written two books on Media Education

