Paraguay vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2026: Resolute Socceroos Book Round of 32 Spot After Gritty 0-0 Draw Against Paraguay

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Paraguay vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2026: Resolute Socceroos Book Round of 32 Spot After Gritty 0-0 Draw Against Paraguay

Paraguay vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2026: Resolute Socceroos Book Round of 32 Spot After Gritty 0-0 Draw Against Paraguay

Socceroos march on to the knockouts! Dive into the comprehensive tactical breakdown and tournament scenarios after Australia's tense stalemate in California.

Paraguay vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2026: Resolute Socceroos Book Round of 32 Spot After Gritty 0-0 Draw Against Paraguay. Photo X
Paraguay vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2026: Resolute Socceroos Book Round of 32 Spot After Gritty 0-0 Draw Against Paraguay. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Fri 2026-06-26 10:56 IST

Paraguay vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2026: Australia booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 following a tactical and high-stakes battle at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on 25th June. Tony Popovic’s Socceroos delivered a mature, disciplined display to keep a stubbornly defensive Paraguayan side at bay for a 0-0 draw, needing just one point to secure their progression from a highly volatile Group D.

Knowing that a loss could spell a disastrous premature exit, Australia immediately looked to assert structural supremacy. From the opening whistle the Socceroos set the tempo and controlled the match with a staggering 62% of total possession. Aiden O’Neill was so dominant in the middle of the park, controlling transitions and recycling play time after time to shut down any potential Paraguayan counter-attacks.

You Might Be Interested In

They completely outplayed their opponents, but it was really tough to create good, clear-cut chances against Gustavo Alfaro’s well-drilled defensive unit. Paraguay started with a solid back five, closing the spaces in the final third. Australia’s best attacking moment came early in the first half when O’Neill unleashed a venomous, low-driven effort from the edge of the box that forced an exceptional diving save from Paraguayan keeper Orlando Gill.

As the game wore on into the second half, the introduction of teenage sensation Nestory Irankunda added explosive pace down the right flank. Irankunda and marauding wing-back Jordan Bos continually pushed the Paraguayan full-backs to their physical limits. But the last ball was not the most clinical, with several crosses easily cleared by the towering Paraguay centre-backs.

Paraguay offered little attacking threat in the ninety minutes and needed a victory to leapfrog Australia. They struggled to regularly get past the central defensive duo of Harry Souttar and Kye Rowles, finishing the game with few shots on target.

When the final whistle blew, the tactical stalemate gave way to deafening celebrations from the travelling Australian fans. Aiden O’Neill took the official, neutral “Superior Player of the Match” honours for his tireless defensive coverage and metronomic distribution.

The solitary point safely takes Australia’s group stage tally to four points, guaranteeing they progress to the Round of 32 knockout bracket as the undisputed runners-up of Group D behind the United States. Meanwhile, Paraguay’s frustrated side must now endure an excruciatingly tense multi-day waiting game to see if their two-point tournament total is mathematically enough to qualify as one of the best third-placed teams.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Paraguay vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2026: Resolute Socceroos Book Round of 32 Spot After Gritty 0-0 Draw Against Paraguay
Tags: Australia vs Paraguay World Cup 2026best third placed teams qualification rulesFIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026Group D final standings footballJordan Bos Nestory Irankunda attackOrlando Gill saves ParaguaySan Francisco Bay Area Stadium soccerSocceroos Round of 32 qualificationTony Popovic tactical reviewZee5 live stream Australia World Cup

RELATED News

Germany Scripts Unwanted Record In FIFA World Cup 2026, Joins Argentina In Embarrassing List After Shock 2-1 Loss To Ecuador

Cristiano Ronaldo to Lift FIFA World Cup 2026 Trophy? Ghanaian Priest Nana Kwaku Bonsam Makes Bold Portugal Prediction

IND vs IRE: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Make Historic Debut In Today India Match? Here’s What We Know

FIFA World Cup 2026 Third-Placed Teams Rankings On 26th June: Sweden, Ecuador, Bosnia Book Spot— Full List Of Teams In Contention

Turkiye vs USA FIFA World Cup 2026: Ayhan’s 98th-Minute Stunner Seals Thrilling 3-2 Win for Turkiye as Resilient USA Tops Group D

LATEST NEWS

Dr. Nidhiesh Sharma Empowering Young Entrepreneurs and Farmers to Go Global Under PM Modi’s Atmanirbhar Bharat Vision

Dr. Surabhi Dhanwala on How Yoga Is Transforming Physiotherapy and Patient Recovery in India

Chennai Kabaddi Coach Booked Under POCSO After Harassing Minor

Dil Chahta Hai Reunion: Saif Ali Khan Teams Up With Farhan Akhtar After 25 Years for New Thriller; Plot, Production Update and More

Why Denmark Plans A Nationwide Ban On Loudspeaker Azan

Operation Amistad: India Sends Lifesaving Medical Supplies and Relief to Earthquake-Hit Venezuela

India Makes Record with Seven Schools Shortlisted for World’s Best School Prizes 2026, Check Full List of Indian Schools

Why MacBook Air M5 Is Getting More Expensive

94-Year-Old Woman Gives Up US Citizenship To Die As An Indian

Explained: What Is the 60-Day Strait of Hormuz Traffic Plan

Paraguay vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2026: Resolute Socceroos Book Round of 32 Spot After Gritty 0-0 Draw Against Paraguay

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Paraguay vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2026: Resolute Socceroos Book Round of 32 Spot After Gritty 0-0 Draw Against Paraguay

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Paraguay vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2026: Resolute Socceroos Book Round of 32 Spot After Gritty 0-0 Draw Against Paraguay
Paraguay vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2026: Resolute Socceroos Book Round of 32 Spot After Gritty 0-0 Draw Against Paraguay
Paraguay vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2026: Resolute Socceroos Book Round of 32 Spot After Gritty 0-0 Draw Against Paraguay
Paraguay vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2026: Resolute Socceroos Book Round of 32 Spot After Gritty 0-0 Draw Against Paraguay

QUICK LINKS