Paraguay vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2026: Resolute Socceroos Book Round of 32 Spot After Gritty 0-0 Draw Against Paraguay

Paraguay vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2026: Australia booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 following a tactical and high-stakes battle at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on 25th June. Tony Popovic’s Socceroos delivered a mature, disciplined display to keep a stubbornly defensive Paraguayan side at bay for a 0-0 draw, needing just one point to secure their progression from a highly volatile Group D.

Knowing that a loss could spell a disastrous premature exit, Australia immediately looked to assert structural supremacy. From the opening whistle the Socceroos set the tempo and controlled the match with a staggering 62% of total possession. Aiden O’Neill was so dominant in the middle of the park, controlling transitions and recycling play time after time to shut down any potential Paraguayan counter-attacks.

They completely outplayed their opponents, but it was really tough to create good, clear-cut chances against Gustavo Alfaro’s well-drilled defensive unit. Paraguay started with a solid back five, closing the spaces in the final third. Australia’s best attacking moment came early in the first half when O’Neill unleashed a venomous, low-driven effort from the edge of the box that forced an exceptional diving save from Paraguayan keeper Orlando Gill.

As the game wore on into the second half, the introduction of teenage sensation Nestory Irankunda added explosive pace down the right flank. Irankunda and marauding wing-back Jordan Bos continually pushed the Paraguayan full-backs to their physical limits. But the last ball was not the most clinical, with several crosses easily cleared by the towering Paraguay centre-backs.

Paraguay offered little attacking threat in the ninety minutes and needed a victory to leapfrog Australia. They struggled to regularly get past the central defensive duo of Harry Souttar and Kye Rowles, finishing the game with few shots on target.

When the final whistle blew, the tactical stalemate gave way to deafening celebrations from the travelling Australian fans. Aiden O’Neill took the official, neutral “Superior Player of the Match” honours for his tireless defensive coverage and metronomic distribution.

The solitary point safely takes Australia’s group stage tally to four points, guaranteeing they progress to the Round of 32 knockout bracket as the undisputed runners-up of Group D behind the United States. Meanwhile, Paraguay’s frustrated side must now endure an excruciatingly tense multi-day waiting game to see if their two-point tournament total is mathematically enough to qualify as one of the best third-placed teams.