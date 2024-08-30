Paris Paralympics 2024: Avani Lekhara Wins Gold In Women’s 10m Air Rifle Final; Mona Agarwal Secures Bronze

Reigning Paralympic champion Avani Lekhara continued her winning streak by clinching gold in the women's 10m air rifle final at the Paris Paralympics on Friday. Shooter Mona Agarwal also delivered a strong performance, earning the bronze medal in the same event.

India made an impressive start at the Paris Paralympics by securing two medals in the women’s 10m air rifle event. Both Indian shooters were in the top three throughout the final, with Avani ultimately securing the top spot with a personal best score of 249.7 points.

South Korea’s Yunri Lee claimed the silver medal with a score of 246.8, while Mona Agarwal took the bronze with 228.7 points.

Earlier in the day, Mona finished the qualification round in fifth place with a score of 623.1, while Avani secured the second spot with a score of 625.8. Ukrainian shooter Iryna Shchetnik set a new Paralympic qualification record with a score of 627.5, surpassing the previous mark of 626.0 set by China’s Zhang Cuiping in Tokyo.

As the Paris Paralympics progress, India’s athletes are demonstrating remarkable focus and determination, with many more events scheduled in the coming days. This year, India has sent its largest-ever Paralympic contingent, comprising 84 athletes across 12 sports, reflecting the country’s growing commitment to para-sports.

India’s participation in the Paris 2024 Paralympics not only represents a significant increase in numbers but also in medal aspirations, with the nation aiming to surpass its previous achievements. At Tokyo 2020, India achieved its most successful Paralympic Games, winning 19 medals, including five golds, eight silvers, and six bronzes.

(With ANI Inputs)

