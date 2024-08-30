Friday, August 30, 2024

Paris Paralympics 2024: Avani Lekhara Wins Gold In Women’s 10m Air Rifle Final; Mona Agarwal Secures Bronze

Reigning Paralympic champion Avani Lekhara continued her winning streak by clinching gold in the women's 10m air rifle final at the Paris Paralympics on Friday. Shooter Mona Agarwal also delivered a strong performance, earning the bronze medal in the same event.

Paris Paralympics 2024: Avani Lekhara Wins Gold In Women’s 10m Air Rifle Final; Mona Agarwal Secures Bronze

Reigning Paralympic champion Avani Lekhara continued her winning streak by clinching gold in the women’s 10m air rifle final at the Paris Paralympics on Friday. Shooter Mona Agarwal also delivered a strong performance, earning the bronze medal in the same event.

India made an impressive start at the Paris Paralympics by securing two medals in the women’s 10m air rifle event. Both Indian shooters were in the top three throughout the final, with Avani ultimately securing the top spot with a personal best score of 249.7 points.

South Korea’s Yunri Lee claimed the silver medal with a score of 246.8, while Mona Agarwal took the bronze with 228.7 points.

Earlier in the day, Mona finished the qualification round in fifth place with a score of 623.1, while Avani secured the second spot with a score of 625.8. Ukrainian shooter Iryna Shchetnik set a new Paralympic qualification record with a score of 627.5, surpassing the previous mark of 626.0 set by China’s Zhang Cuiping in Tokyo.

As the Paris Paralympics progress, India’s athletes are demonstrating remarkable focus and determination, with many more events scheduled in the coming days. This year, India has sent its largest-ever Paralympic contingent, comprising 84 athletes across 12 sports, reflecting the country’s growing commitment to para-sports.

India’s participation in the Paris 2024 Paralympics not only represents a significant increase in numbers but also in medal aspirations, with the nation aiming to surpass its previous achievements. At Tokyo 2020, India achieved its most successful Paralympic Games, winning 19 medals, including five golds, eight silvers, and six bronzes.

(With ANI Inputs)

Also Read: After Setting World Record, American Swimmer Christie Raleigh Crossley Faces Social Media Bullying

Tags:

Avani Lekhara Mona Agarwal Paris Paralympics 2024
addBlock

Recent Post

Paris Paralympics: Bhavina And Sonalben Patel Fall Short Of Medal In Quarterfinal Loss To Korea

Paris Paralympics: Bhavina And Sonalben Patel Fall Short Of Medal In Quarterfinal Loss To Korea

‘Mamata Threatening Students, Doctor’: BJP Leader Locket Chatterjee

‘Mamata Threatening Students, Doctor’: BJP Leader Locket Chatterjee

Russian Overnight Strikes: Two Killed, Eight Others Injured In Ukraine’s Sumy

Russian Overnight Strikes: Two Killed, Eight Others Injured In Ukraine’s Sumy

350 Sanitation Workers Arrive In Vadodara To Clean Flood-Damaged Areas

350 Sanitation Workers Arrive In Vadodara To Clean Flood-Damaged Areas

Anti- Sikh Riots 1984: Jagdish Tytler To Be Charged For Murder, Court Claims To Have Enough Proof

Anti- Sikh Riots 1984: Jagdish Tytler To Be Charged For Murder, Court Claims To Have...

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Signs 6 MoUs With US Companies To Drive State Toward Trillion-Dollar Economy

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Signs 6 MoUs With US Companies To Drive State Toward...

PM Modi At Global Fintech Fest 2024: Highlights India’s Adoption Of Fintech

PM Modi At Global Fintech Fest 2024: Highlights India’s Adoption Of Fintech

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox