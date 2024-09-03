Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Paris Paralympics 2024: Avani Lekhara’s Medal Journey End In Women’s 50m Rifle Final

Ending her olympic journey on a disappointing note, Indian shooter Avani Lekhara exited from women’s 50m rifle 3P SH1 final on Tuesday.

Paris Paralympics 2024: Avani Lekhara’s Medal Journey End In Women’s 50m Rifle Final

Ending her olympic journey on a disappointing note, Indian shooter Avani Lekhara exited from women’s 50m rifle 3P SH1 final on Tuesday.

Avani, who had already secured gold in the women’s 10m air rifle final, was aiming to become the second Indian athlete at the Paris Paralympics to win multiple medals.

Initially, Avani was tied for first place with Vadovicova and Cuiping after the kneeling stage, each scoring 51.1 points. However, as the competition progressed, she dropped to fifth place by the end of the second series, accumulating 100 points.

In the prone position, Avani’s performance declined further. She started with 50.6 points in the first series, slipping to sixth place by the end of the second series with a total score of 261.5 points.

Also Read: Paris Paralympics 2024: Indian Shuttler Nitesh Kumar Wins Gold In Men’s Singles SL3 Para-badminton

Subsequently, at the standing stage, Avani was under pressure Despite shooting a 50.4 in the second series and improving her overall score to 400.7 points, she finished fifth with a final tally of 420.6 points.

Must Read: PM Modi and President Murmu Congratulate Indian Para-Athletes Nishad Kumar and Preethi Pal for Paris Paralympics Success

Meanwhile, Germany’s Natascha Hiltrop claimed gold with a score of 456.5 points, while Slovakia’s Veronika Vadovicova narrowly missed out, finishing with 456.1 points for silver. China’s Zhang Cuiping took bronze with a total of 446.0 points.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Tags:

Avani Lekhara NewsX Paris Paralympics 2024 Women 50m Rifle Final
addBlock

Recent Post

Elon Musk Criticized for Promoting Controversial Theory on ‘High T Alpha Males’ and Democracy

Elon Musk Criticized for Promoting Controversial Theory on ‘High T Alpha Males’ and Democracy

PM Modi Visits Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque In Brunei’s Bandar Seri Begawan

PM Modi Visits Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque In Brunei’s Bandar Seri Begawan

West Bengal Anti-Rape Bill: The What, Why, How Explained

West Bengal Anti-Rape Bill: The What, Why, How Explained

Bengal Health Department Suspends Sandip Ghosh In RG Kar Corruption Probe

Bengal Health Department Suspends Sandip Ghosh In RG Kar Corruption Probe

Bombay High Court Urges Thorough Investigation in Badlapur Sexual Assault Case

Bombay High Court Urges Thorough Investigation in Badlapur Sexual Assault Case

Former Atlas Cycles President Salil Kapoor Dies by Suicide in Delhi

Former Atlas Cycles President Salil Kapoor Dies by Suicide in Delhi

China’s Two Biggest Shipyards Set To Merge, Create World’s Biggest Builder

China’s Two Biggest Shipyards Set To Merge, Create World’s Biggest Builder

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox