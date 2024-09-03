Paris Paralympics 2024: Avani Lekhara’s Medal Journey End In Women’s 50m Rifle Final

Ending her olympic journey on a disappointing note, Indian shooter Avani Lekhara exited from women’s 50m rifle 3P SH1 final on Tuesday.

Avani, who had already secured gold in the women’s 10m air rifle final, was aiming to become the second Indian athlete at the Paris Paralympics to win multiple medals.

Initially, Avani was tied for first place with Vadovicova and Cuiping after the kneeling stage, each scoring 51.1 points. However, as the competition progressed, she dropped to fifth place by the end of the second series, accumulating 100 points.

In the prone position, Avani’s performance declined further. She started with 50.6 points in the first series, slipping to sixth place by the end of the second series with a total score of 261.5 points.

Subsequently, at the standing stage, Avani was under pressure Despite shooting a 50.4 in the second series and improving her overall score to 400.7 points, she finished fifth with a final tally of 420.6 points.

Meanwhile, Germany’s Natascha Hiltrop claimed gold with a score of 456.5 points, while Slovakia’s Veronika Vadovicova narrowly missed out, finishing with 456.1 points for silver. China’s Zhang Cuiping took bronze with a total of 446.0 points.

(With Inputs From ANI)