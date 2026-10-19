Paris Riots Latest: Will PSG vs Barcelona Champions League Match Get Postponed? Here’s What French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu Said

Paris Riots Latest: French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has ruled out cancelling Paris Saint-Germain’s UEFA Champions League clash against Barcelona despite escalating unrest and violence in several parts of France. The two European heavyweights are scheduled to meet on Wednesday (Oct 21), and the fixture is expected to take place as planned. The government’s stance comes amid mounting questions over the handling of nationwide protests, which have led to widespread disruption, arrests and injuries among security personnel. Here is what the French government has said about the PSG vs Barcelona match amid the ongoing riots.

Will PSG vs Barcelona Champions League Match Be Postponed?

The PSG vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League fixture is not set to be cancelled despite the unrest sweeping across France. Lecornu has ruled out scrapping the match, indicating that the high-profile European encounter will go ahead according to the existing schedule.

The two teams are due to face each other on Wednesday, October 21. The government’s position comes as French authorities face increasing pressure to restore public order and address concerns about the police response to the violence.

Why Are Protests Taking Place Across France?

The unrest followed nationwide demonstrations over rising living costs and poor conditions in schools. More than 500,000 people reportedly took to the streets on Saturday, with the majority of demonstrations remaining peaceful before smaller groups resorted to arson and looting.

Paris, Lyon and Marseille were among the cities affected by the violence. The situation has raised concerns over public safety and the authorities’ ability to control the disturbances.

What Did French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez Say?

French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez acknowledged shortcomings in the police response and admitted that officers had lost control of the situation in some major cities. His remarks intensified scrutiny of the government’s handling of the unrest.

According to an Agence France-Presse report published by India Today, more than 2,500 people were arrested and nearly 1,000 security personnel were injured during the violence. President Emmanuel Macron rejected Nunez’s resignation and ordered a review of potential security and intelligence failures.

Will the Paris Riots Affect the PSG vs Barcelona Match?

Despite the continuing unrest and concerns over public safety, French officials have indicated that the situation will not disrupt the scheduled Champions League fixture between PSG and Barcelona. The government’s decision to proceed with the match signals that there are currently no plans to change the European encounter’s schedule.

However, the developments surrounding the protests have placed additional pressure on French authorities to maintain public order. Any further updates regarding security arrangements or the match schedule would depend on official announcements.

PSG vs Barcelona Champions League Match Details

Match: Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona Competition: UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Date: Wednesday, October 21, 2026

Wednesday, October 21, 2026 Match Status: Scheduled to go ahead as planned, according to the French government’s stated position