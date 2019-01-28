Interestingly, Thomas Tuchel called out for more signings in a press conference after PSG's thumping 4-1 victory over Rennes. The Ligue 1 giants are top of the table in Ligue 1 with a record-breaking 56 points in just 20 games. The second-placed Lille is some 13 odd points adrift of the runaway league leaders.

Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel on Sunday bemoaned the lack of transfer activity at Parc des Princes and asked the club to acquire a couple of players before the winter transfer window ends on January 31. Tuchel was speaking in the wake of delayed transfer of Argentinian star Leandro Paredes from Zenit to PSG. He also stressed on the importance of signing adequate cover for Brazilian talisman Neymar, who is currently out with injury.

While speaking to media, the former Borussia Dortmund manager said that he has been told that the signing of Parades is complete but he is worried because the player has not yet arrived at the club. He suggested that he would like an offensive player to join the ranks at the French capital club since Neymar is injured.

“It was already like this last summer but it is more serious with the injuries of Verratti and Neymar. We cannot do a miracle. There are missing players in the middle. It’s January 27! It’s almost finished. What can I say? We have goals in this club. To reach it, to have ambition in the club and for my players, we must recruit players,” stressed Thomas Tuchel.

Reportedly, Paredes has agreed to join PSG and Zenit has accepted a €45 million bid from the French giants. Also, the Ligue 1 club has been heavily linked with Napoli midfielder Allan but coach Carlo Ancelotti recently stated that the Serie A outfit is not prepared to sell their prized asset.

