Paris is set to host the opening ceremony of the Summer Paralympics on Wednesday at two of its most famous landmarks: the Champs-Elysees and Place de la Concorde. These iconic locations in the heart of the French capital will provide a historic and picturesque backdrop for the event, showcasing the city’s rich heritage and grandeur.

The Champs-Elysees: A Symbol of Parisian Culture

The Champs-Elysees, a renowned two-kilometer-long avenue lined with trees and wide sidewalks, is a major cultural and social hub in Paris. Stretching through the 8th arrondissement, this prestigious avenue is famous for its cafés, luxury shops, and palaces, and connects two major landmarks — the Arc de Triomphe in the west and Place de la Concorde in the east.

For decades, the Champs-Elysees has been a place of celebration for Parisians. It has hosted numerous historical events, such as the Bastille Day military parade on July 14, France’s two football World Cup victories, and the final stage of the Tour de France. The avenue also draws hundreds of thousands of people for New Year’s Eve celebrations and was immortalized in French cinema, most notably in Jean-Luc Godard’s classic film “Breathless” featuring Jean Seberg.

On Wednesday, this iconic location will be transformed into a grand parade ground for the Paralympics opening ceremony, welcoming more than 180 delegations and 4,400 Paralympians from around the world. The event is expected to draw large crowds, providing a festive and inclusive atmosphere for all.

Historical Significance and Modern Challenges

The Champs-Elysees is not only known for celebrations but has also witnessed moments of tension and unrest. In 2018, during the “yellow vest” protests, the avenue became a site of clashes with police using tear gas and water cannons to disperse demonstrators who had attacked the Arc de Triomphe and vandalized nearby shops. Despite its historic charm, the avenue faces modern challenges, including the closure of stores and cinemas due to high rents and declining sales, leading some locals to abandon it over concerns about noise, cleanliness, and expense.

Nonetheless, the avenue remains a powerful symbol of French heritage, with the Arc de Triomphe at its western end serving as a tribute to France’s war dead, inaugurated in 1836. It was also the site of General Charles de Gaulle’s triumphant return to Paris after the city’s liberation from Nazi occupation on August 26, 1944.

Place de la Concorde: A Square with a Storied Past

At the eastern end of the Champs-Elysees lies Place de la Concorde, the largest square in Paris and the venue for the official opening ceremony parade for ticket holders. The square is steeped in history and was once the site of the guillotine during the French Revolution, where King Louis XVI and Marie-Antoinette were executed in 1793. Originally named “Place de la Revolution,” it was later renamed “Place de la Concorde” after the July Revolution of 1830, symbolizing peace and harmony.

Today, the square is known for its elegance and is marked by a massive Egyptian obelisk, a gift to Paris from Egypt in 1830. This ancient monument, originally erected by Pharaoh Ramses II at the Temple of Luxor in the 13th century BC, stands as a testament to the city’s historical connections and cultural diversity.

A Grand Stage for the Paralympics

By selecting the Champs-Elysees and Place de la Concorde for the Paralympics opening ceremony, Paris is not only celebrating its role as a global sports host but also honoring its rich history and cultural legacy. These locations will provide a stunning backdrop for the athletes, showcasing the city’s enduring spirit and its commitment to inclusivity and international cooperation. The event promises to be a spectacular and memorable start to the Summer Paralympics, drawing attention from around the world to the heart of Paris.

