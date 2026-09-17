Parthiv Patel Emerges as Top Contender to Replace Ajit Agarkar as BCCI Chief Selector; Former India Spinner Also in Race | Report

India Men’s Team Chief Selector: The days of Ajit Agarkar as the leader of the BCCI senior men’s selection committee may be numbered, with new hints stating that the board has already started looking for people to assume the position once Agarkar leaves. Having been in the role as chief selector since July 2023, Agarkar had an influential hand in major decisions that spanned a period covering India’s ICC victories and the introduction of a new set of players.

The talks over whether Agarkar will remain were heightened this month when he failed to attend a very important BCCI review meeting held in Mumbai. Although BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed afterward that no decision was made about making changes to the selection committee in the meeting, the rumors have persisted, suggesting that the board is considering its possibilities once the period of Agarakar’s current term comes to a close.

Parthiv Patel and Pragyan Ojha Among Leading Candidates

Besides several newspapers, word is that the two men who appear to be the most likely candidates to take over Agarkar as chief selector are Parthiv Patel, who once held a spot in the national team as a wicketkeeper-batter, and left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha.

Parthiv continues his presence on the cricketing scene post-retirement by offering commentary services and analyzing matches, apart from scouting talent for franchises. He is considered to have been a big factor in how the officials have been taken with him since he has worked closely with young players and domestic talents for a long time.

However, Ojha was already part of the selection process at national levels. Having been a BCCI senior men’s selection committee member in 2024, he has had significant involvement in several squad nomination meetings over the last year. His knowledge of how things now run within the association could make him a very good insider if the board opts to bring about a change through him.

Why Is BCCI Looking at New Options?

Reports say the BCCI has started a routine evaluation of its cricketing structure to get ready for the 2027 ODI World Cup and other future ICC events. Recently, the board convened a senior review session that deliberated various aspects of India’s long-term strategy, including the identification and development of players, overseas success, the management of player injuries, and preparations for major competitions.

Although some media have hinted that Agarkar may leave his position in 2026, there has not been any formal BCCI declaration about the matter so far. On the contrary, Saikia outrightly refuted the rumor, denying that there were deliberations on the chief selector’s job at the highest level in the board’s hierarchy.

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