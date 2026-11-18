Cameron Bancroft On Sandpaper Gate: Former Australia opener Cameron Bancroft has made fresh revelations about the infamous 2018 Sandpaper Gate scandal, claiming that several senior members of the team, including Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, were aware of the ball-tampering plan during the South Africa tour. Bancroft has also questioned Cummins’ recent public statements, accusing the Australia captain of not telling the complete story about the controversy.

Bancroft, who was caught using sandpaper during the Cape Town Test, has now provided his account of how the plan unfolded. He claimed that the practice had started during the previous Test in Gqeberha and that he regularly communicated with Australia’s bowlers to understand whether the condition of the ball was changing as intended.

Cameron Bancroft claims Australia bowlers knew about ball-tampering plan

In an account published in The West Australian, Bancroft alleged that he was in regular contact with the team’s fast bowlers, including Cummins, Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh, while attempting to alter the ball.

“I recall conversations with all the fast bowlers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh about whether it was reverse swinging enough … All the bowlers gave me feedback if my work on the ball was working. It was helpful. Is it going yet? It’s not going yet, it needs more. So I would use the sandpaper more,” Bancroft wrote.

His account directly challenges the public positions previously taken by Cummins and Starc. While Starc had stated that he did not know sandpaper had been brought onto the field, Cummins had also rejected suggestions that he was aware of a plan to tamper with the ball.

Bancroft described the Australian captain’s recent press conference as the reason he decided to share his version of events.

Bancroft accuses Pat Cummins of giving a different account

Bancroft said Cummins’ comments left him feeling betrayed and frustrated, claiming they did not match his own recollection of what happened during the South African tour.

“… the final straw for me to write this account was Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins’ press conference,” Bancroft said.

“It made me feel angry, betrayed and alone. What I saw, experienced and lived with – not only him, but everyone else on that tour in South Africa – is not the public account he gave in his press conference and in the years previously when he has spoken on this time,” he added.

Bancroft also identified David Warner as the person who initially suggested using sandpaper instead of more conventional methods of changing the ball’s condition. He claimed that Steve Smith distanced himself from the proposal at that stage.

The fresh allegations have reopened discussion around one of the darkest episodes in Australian cricket history, with Bancroft’s account raising further questions about what members of the team knew before the Cape Town incident.