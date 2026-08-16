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Home > Sports News > Pat Cummins Reacts After Australia’s Historic Test Defeat to Bangladesh in Darwin, Says ‘Outplayed in All Departments’

Pat Cummins Reacts After Australia’s Historic Test Defeat to Bangladesh in Darwin, Says ‘Outplayed in All Departments’

Pat Cummins admitted Bangladesh outplayed Australia in all departments after a historic nine-wicket defeat in the first Test in Darwin. The Australian captain rejected underprepared claims, highlighted batting failures and praised Bangladesh’s disciplined display as the visitors took a 1-0 series lead.

Pat Cummins admitted that Australia was outplayed by Bangladesh in all departments. Image Credit: X/@patcummins30
Pat Cummins admitted that Australia was outplayed by Bangladesh in all departments. Image Credit: X/@patcummins30

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-08-16 13:41 IST

After losing the first Test in Darwin by nine wickets on Sunday, Australia captain Pat Cummins acknowledged that Bangladesh outperformed his team in every aspect. In his analysis of the defeat, Cummins claimed that Australia’s performance on the first day put them at a disadvantage and that they were unable to establish sustained partnerships with the bat and make significant progress with the ball.

AUS vs BAN: Pat Cummins Rejects Underprepared Claims

Pat Cummins, while speaking during the post-match interview, rejected claims of his side being underprepared for the clash. Cummins said, “Probably that day one. I thought our preparation was spot on, no excuses. They played well. We had to find a way to bat longer, and then we couldn’t penetrate with the ball.”

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Australian Batting Falters in First Innings

Bangladesh bowled Australia out for 198 in the first innings before posting 426, taking a substantial lead. The hosts showed greater resistance in their second innings, scoring 284, but Bangladesh comfortably chased down the 57-run target with nine wickets in hand.

Cummins said the team would review its batting approach and assess match-ups after the heavy defeat. “Every time there’s a game like this, you look at match-ups. We’ve just finished the game, so we’ll think about it. We’re pretty good at bouncing back,” he said.

Cummins Admits Being Outplayed by Bangladesh

The Australian captain praised Bangladesh for their disciplined performance throughout the Test. “They outplayed us in all departments; they were patient and disciplined,” Cummins said.

Cummins also backed Josh Hazlewood and Cameron Green despite the defeat. Hazlewood claimed six wickets in Bangladesh’s first innings, while Green scored a fighting 104 in Australia’s second innings.

“Josh hasn’t had a great run for injuries but he’s one of the hardest workers. Green’s tempo showed how good he is, he needed a couple of us to hang in with him,” Cummins said.

Bangladesh Record Historic Test Win in Australia

The defeat marked Australia’s first Test loss to Bangladesh on home soil and gave the visitors a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Bangladesh’s victory was also their first Test win in Australia. Coming to the match, Australia were bowled out for 198 in their first innings, and managed 284 in the second innings to set Bangladesh a target of 57. Meanwhile, the visitors scored 426 runs in the second innings to take a massive lead. The Bangla Tigers completed the chase comfortably with Mominul Haque unbeaten on 30 and Shadman Islam not out on 25.

Also Read: AUS vs BAN: Bangladesh Make History in Australia, Overtake India, Pakistan And Sri Lanka to Set Unique Asian Test Record

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Pat Cummins Reacts After Australia’s Historic Test Defeat to Bangladesh in Darwin, Says ‘Outplayed in All Departments’
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Pat Cummins Reacts After Australia’s Historic Test Defeat to Bangladesh in Darwin, Says ‘Outplayed in All Departments’
Pat Cummins Reacts After Australia’s Historic Test Defeat to Bangladesh in Darwin, Says ‘Outplayed in All Departments’
Pat Cummins Reacts After Australia’s Historic Test Defeat to Bangladesh in Darwin, Says ‘Outplayed in All Departments’
Pat Cummins Reacts After Australia’s Historic Test Defeat to Bangladesh in Darwin, Says ‘Outplayed in All Departments’

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