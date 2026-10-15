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Home > Sports News > Pathum Nissanka Out Of Pakistan Tri-Series In Big Blow For Sri Lanka; Replacement Named

Pathum Nissanka Out Of Pakistan Tri-Series In Big Blow For Sri Lanka; Replacement Named

Sri Lanka men's cricket team have suffered a big blow ahead of the ODI tri-series against England and hosts Pakistan, with opener Pathum Nissanka ruled out of the important leg.

Pathum Nissanka Out Of Pakistan Tri-Series In Big Blow For Sri Lanka; Replacement Named. (Image Credits: X)
Pathum Nissanka Out Of Pakistan Tri-Series In Big Blow For Sri Lanka; Replacement Named. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Thu 2026-10-15 19:37 IST

Sri Lanka men’s cricket team have suffered a big blow ahead of the ODI tri-series against England and hosts Pakistan, with opener Pathum Nissanka ruled out of the important leg. The elegant right-handed batter remains unavailable due to a left hamstring injury and hasn’t received medical clearance to return to action.

Who has been named in Sri Lanka’s squad as a replacement for the ODI tri-series?

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has named Lahiru Udara as the replacement. While Udara is yet to play one-day cricket for Sri Lanka, he has featured in 12 internationals, including five Tests and seven T20Is. Nevertheless, he has a decent average of 32.09 in 102 List A fixtures with three hundreds and 21 half-centuries. At the international level, the 32-year-old only has one ton, scoring 188 against the West Indies earlier this year in a Test at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. Recently, he made an explosive 91 against Pakistan in a T20I, showcasing his power game. Sri Lanka Cricket released a tweet, stating:

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Pathum Nissanka will not join Sri Lanka’s ODI squad for the upcoming Tri-Nation Series, involving Pakistan and England, as he has yet to receive medical clearance to return to play. Nissanka sustained a left hamstring injury during Sri Lanka’s recently concluded tour of England. Lahiru Udara has been named as his replacement in the ODI squad.”



The most notable omission is that of Charith Asalanka despite an ODI average of 40.55. But the right-hander’s spot came under immense scrutiny following the a disappointing run of form against England during the recent white-ball tour.

Sri Lanka Squad: Kusal Mendis (c), Sahan Arachchige, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachindu Colombage, Avishka Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Janith Liyanage, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga , Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Lahiru Udara, Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage.

When will Sri Lanka open their campaign in the tri-series?

The tri-series begins on October 18, Sunday with home side Pakistan locking horns against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

The final will take place on October 31 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Sri Lanka’s most recent ODI series saw them compete against England and lose 2-1.

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Pathum Nissanka Out Of Pakistan Tri-Series In Big Blow For Sri Lanka; Replacement Named
Tags: England National Cricket TeamPakistan national cricket teampathum-nissankaSri Lanka National Cricket Team

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Pathum Nissanka Out Of Pakistan Tri-Series In Big Blow For Sri Lanka; Replacement Named

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Pathum Nissanka Out Of Pakistan Tri-Series In Big Blow For Sri Lanka; Replacement Named
Pathum Nissanka Out Of Pakistan Tri-Series In Big Blow For Sri Lanka; Replacement Named
Pathum Nissanka Out Of Pakistan Tri-Series In Big Blow For Sri Lanka; Replacement Named
Pathum Nissanka Out Of Pakistan Tri-Series In Big Blow For Sri Lanka; Replacement Named
Pathum Nissanka Out Of Pakistan Tri-Series In Big Blow For Sri Lanka; Replacement Named

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