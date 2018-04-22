Among the many names, Patrick Vieira shines brighter than anybody who is on the list of managers to replace Arsene Wenger. The iconic French midfielder's contention has been backed up by various top entities across the footballing world and the latest one to sing his praises is Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola. Even Vieira himself took out time and talked to media about taking over the helm of Arsenal football club.

It was a massive Friday in Arsenal’s history when Arsene Wenger announced that he will step down from the manager post after holding the top coaching position for an unbelievable 22 years. When the news reached the fans, it drew a mix response as it was a respite for some while there were others who were left gobsmacked with the announcement. Ever since his announcement, there are several candidates who are being touted as the possible replacements of the legendary Frenchman.

When asked about Patrick Vieira’s candidature for Arsenal’s top job, Guardiola said, “Now, with what happened (Wenger’s announcement) there is a lot of names there. Arsenal is going to take the best decision for them. But, of course, he is ready. I think all the names that are going to start to go – this name or this name or the other one – all of them, they are ready.”

Elsewhere, Patrick Vieira also spoke to media about Wenger’s surprise resignation and reports linking his name to the Arsenal job. “I spent nine years at Arsenal, which makes the club really special for me. But that is not enough to coach the team. I am always flattered to hear my name linked to different football clubs. That is good for your ego but at the same time, I am happy here. We will see what will happen in the next couple of years,” former Arsenal midfielder said.

Thank you for everything pic.twitter.com/FT5rDt5Hzt — Patrick Vieira (@OfficialVieira) April 20, 2018

A day before announcing his retirement, Arsene Wenger talked about the credentials of Patrick Vieira and said that “he’s a guy who has the potential one day (to coach Arsenal), yes”. Wenger further went on to say, “I’ve followed his managerial career. I think he does very well but overall, this Premier League is special. You have to come in and there are plenty of former players who played here who have potential, the intelligence and knowledge to do it.”

After announcing his retirement in 2011, Vieira accepted a training and youth development role at Manchester City. In 2013, he was appointed as Manchester City’s new reserve team and Elite Development squad manager. It was reported in 2015 that the Frenchman was interviewed to be the next manager of Newcastle United but no agreement was reached. Later in that year, he took over as the head coach of MLS club New York City.

NYFC finished at a disappointing 17th spot in the MLS standings in 2015 but improved on it as the club stood at 4th spot by the end of the subsequent season of 2016. Last MLS campaign, New York City missed out on winning the league after finishing on the 2nd spot while in the current campaign, NYFC is undefeated so far under Patrick Vieira.

