Patriots Icon Rob Gronkowski Eyes NFL Return-Broncos In The Mix

NFL fans may witness yet another return of legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski, as reports suggest the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star is contemplating a second comeback to the league. According to DenverSports.com, the 35-year-old is training in Vail, Colorado, fueling speculation that he could suit up for the Denver Broncos in the upcoming season.

Gronkowski initially retired from the NFL in 2019 but made a stunning return in 2020 to reunite with Tom Brady on the Buccaneers, helping them secure a Super Bowl victory. After playing two seasons in Tampa Bay, he retired again in 2022 and transitioned into a role as a Fox Sports analyst. However, his recent training regimen and growing ties to Broncos head coach Sean Payton whom he worked with at Fox have sparked rumors of yet another return to the gridiron.

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: The legendary Rob Gronkowski is considering a return to the NFL, per @CecilLammey The Broncos are expected to be in the mix. pic.twitter.com/yyhvTwYJir — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 25, 2025

Broncos’ Interest in Gronkowski

The Broncos, who have undergone a significant transformation under Payton, are reportedly interested in adding the four-time Super Bowl champion to their roster. Despite having Adam Trautman at tight end, Gronkowski’s experience and talent would be a major asset to Denver’s offense, especially with Bo Nix expected to be their quarterback.

If Gronkowski signs with the Broncos, he would find himself competing in a loaded AFC West, facing off against elite tight ends like Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs and Brock Bowers. Notably, Gronkowski has never played for an NFL team that wasn’t led by Brady, making this potential move an interesting shift in his illustrious career.

Waiting for an Official Announcement

Gronkowski has yet to make any public comments regarding a potential return, but with NFL free agency opening next month, an official announcement may not be far off. Whether this speculation turns into reality or is merely a smokescreen, the possibility of Gronkowski re-entering the league remains an enticing storyline for NFL fans.

Having already retired twice, Gronkowski could still have enough left in the tank, particularly given that he has only played two seasons since 2019. If he does decide to make a comeback, he would bring an elite pedigree to Denver’s roster, aiming to add yet another chapter to his legendary career.

