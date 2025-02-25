Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Sports»
  • Patriots Icon Rob Gronkowski Eyes NFL Return-Broncos In The Mix

Patriots Icon Rob Gronkowski Eyes NFL Return-Broncos In The Mix

The Broncos, who have undergone a significant transformation under Payton, are reportedly interested in adding the four-time Super Bowl champion to their roster.

Patriots Icon Rob Gronkowski Eyes NFL Return-Broncos In The Mix

Rob Gronkowski


NFL fans may witness yet another return of legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski, as reports suggest the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star is contemplating a second comeback to the league. According to DenverSports.com, the 35-year-old is training in Vail, Colorado, fueling speculation that he could suit up for the Denver Broncos in the upcoming season.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Gronkowski initially retired from the NFL in 2019 but made a stunning return in 2020 to reunite with Tom Brady on the Buccaneers, helping them secure a Super Bowl victory. After playing two seasons in Tampa Bay, he retired again in 2022 and transitioned into a role as a Fox Sports analyst. However, his recent training regimen and growing ties to Broncos head coach Sean Payton whom he worked with at Fox have sparked rumors of yet another return to the gridiron.

Broncos’ Interest in Gronkowski

The Broncos, who have undergone a significant transformation under Payton, are reportedly interested in adding the four-time Super Bowl champion to their roster. Despite having Adam Trautman at tight end, Gronkowski’s experience and talent would be a major asset to Denver’s offense, especially with Bo Nix expected to be their quarterback.

If Gronkowski signs with the Broncos, he would find himself competing in a loaded AFC West, facing off against elite tight ends like Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs and Brock Bowers. Notably, Gronkowski has never played for an NFL team that wasn’t led by Brady, making this potential move an interesting shift in his illustrious career.

Waiting for an Official Announcement

Gronkowski has yet to make any public comments regarding a potential return, but with NFL free agency opening next month, an official announcement may not be far off. Whether this speculation turns into reality or is merely a smokescreen, the possibility of Gronkowski re-entering the league remains an enticing storyline for NFL fans.

Having already retired twice, Gronkowski could still have enough left in the tank, particularly given that he has only played two seasons since 2019. If he does decide to make a comeback, he would bring an elite pedigree to Denver’s roster, aiming to add yet another chapter to his legendary career.

ALSO READ: Champions Trophy 2025: Australia vs South Africa Match Delayed Due To Rain In Rawalpindi

Filed under

NFL Return Rob Gronkowski

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC Direction Mandating Govt Officials To Use Public Hospitals

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC Direction Mandating Govt Officials To Use Public Hospitals

Seconds from Disaster: Southwest Jet Dodges Private Plane on Runway

Seconds from Disaster: Southwest Jet Dodges Private Plane on Runway

Why Is Shashi Tharoor Named ‘Shashi’? Congress MP Reveals Unique Connection To Lord Shiva

Why Is Shashi Tharoor Named ‘Shashi’? Congress MP Reveals Unique Connection To Lord Shiva

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

iQOO Neo 10R Price Leaked: 144Hz OLED, 6,400mAh Battery—Best Budget Flagship Deal?

iQOO Neo 10R Price Leaked: 144Hz OLED, 6,400mAh Battery—Best Budget Flagship Deal?

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

Missed ‘Kudumbasthan’ In Theaters? Manikandan’s Film Hits OTT This Week – Where And When To Watch!

Missed ‘Kudumbasthan’ In Theaters? Manikandan’s Film Hits OTT This Week – Where And When To

Kabir Singh Actor Was Rejected By Big Production House, Says Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Kabir Singh Actor Was Rejected By Big Production House, Says Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Prabhu Deva Introduces Son Rishii Ragvendar Deva In Power-Packed Dance Debut, ‘Like Father, Like Son’

Prabhu Deva Introduces Son Rishii Ragvendar Deva In Power-Packed Dance Debut, ‘Like Father, Like Son’

Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal Introduces Abhimanyu Singh As Balraj In L2: Empuraan Ahead Of March 27 Release

Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal Introduces Abhimanyu Singh As Balraj In L2: Empuraan Ahead Of March 27

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine