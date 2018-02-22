Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has reportedly grown unsettled at the club following a rift with manager Jose Mourinho over his playing position and role in the team. Pogba was not started in United's goalless draw against Sevilla in the Champions League which further fuelled the speculations that he can be on his way out of the club and now reports suggest his agent is pushing for a move.

Manchester United’s ace midfielder Paul Pogba has been garnering headlines amid surging speculations that he could soon be leaving Old Trafford. The French star who has not been on top of his game since returning from injury has largely grown unsettled at the club and if reports are to be believed he is not on good terms with United boss Jose Mourinho. Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola is making an attempt to get him out of Manchester United and is on a hunt for a suitable club for the player.

Pogba was not started in United’s goalless draw against Sevilla in the opening leg of the Champions League last-16 clash. Jose Mourinho instead picked Scott Mc Tominay in a three-man midfield alongside Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera but had to soon bring Pogba on the pitch when Herrera left injured. However, Pogba too failed to create an impact on the play as he played a rather defensive role to help United ensure Sevilla didn’t capitalise on the possession. The France international was earlier reported unhappy with his playing position at United and it was widely said that he regrets his decision of leaving Juventus to join United.

ALSO READ: UEFA Champions League: Superb David De Gea shines in Manchester United’s goalless draw against Sevilla

After leaving the English club in 2012 for not getting appropriate treatment and playing time under Sir Alex Ferguson, Pogba resigned for United in 2016 under Jose Mourinho. He was instrumental in United’s FA Cup and Europa League triumph last season but has not been in the same red-hot form this season. He is not on good terms with Mourinho and has had arguments with him over his role in the team.

His agent is now trying to get the player out of the club and Pogba can oblige if he finds a club matching his ambitions, reports Sports Illustrated. He didn’t feature in United’s FA Cup victory against Huddersfield with Mourinho citing illness as the reason behind his absence from the squad. He was not started in Sevilla draw but an injury scare meant Pogba was back on the pitch and his performance was duly credited by his manager who maintains that there is no rift between him and his player.

Paul made a big effort to try to give the team what I asked of them,” insisted Mourinho. “He gave us stability. For a match away to Sevilla we had a good percentage of the ball, and I think Paul had responsibility for that,” he added when queried about Pogba’s performance against Sevilla. With three important Premier League fixtures lined up after the Champions League draw, it will be important for Mourinho to get things sorted or pay for the differences. United will face Chelsea followed by Crystal Palace and then Liverpool before meeting Sevilla in the return leg of the Champions League last-16 tie.

ALSO READ: UEFA Champions League: Jose Mourinho hails ‘fantastic’ Scott Mc Tominay after Sevilla draw

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App