Manchester United star Paul Pogba is committed to the club and is not looking for a move away, confirmed his agent Mino Raiola amid rumours of a rift between the midfielder and manager Jose Mourinho. Pogba started in United's 2-1 victory over Chelsea in the Premier League and had a decent outing providing the much-needed balance in a three-man midfield.

Paul Pogba has failed to hit his top game for Manchester United lately this season after a series of injuries and rumours of a rift between him and manager Jose Mourinho. The French midfielder’s agent has now floored the rumours of a rift between him and Mourinho and insisted that there is no bad blood between the pair. Pogba played in Manchester United’s 2-0 victory over Chelsea in the Premier League and was instrumental in the midfield, both defensive and offensively supporting his teammates. After making a return from injury, he had failed to create an impact and had to sit out in a few games which sparked rumours of a bust-up between him and the Portuguese manager.

Pogba started the season on a brilliant note for United scoring twice in the first two games but with time his flair has depleted. A big role in his sluggish form was of the injury which kept him away from the pitch for quite long. Reports claimed that Pogba was unhappy with Mourinho over being played in a more defensive role as he wanted a more expressive position in the side. Rumours were rife that the former Juventus midfielder regrets returning to United. But his agent Mino Raiola, clearing the air on the alleged rift has clarified that his client is not looking for a move away from the club.

“There’s no war with Mourinho, Paul wants to win with Manchester United,” Raiola was quoted as saying by the Mirror. “Of course, if things weren’t going well then I’d be ready to do my job, which is to find other solutions for the club and the player. But I don’t take anyone anywhere, I’m not a taxi or a plane,” said the agent. Pogba has been a midfield mainstay at Manchester United ever since completing his £89.3m switch from Juventus in 2016. However, he is yet to showcase his best for United.

ALSO READ: Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not stay with Manchester United next season, confirms Jose Mourinho

He was asked about his relationship with Mourinho, recently in the Swedish capital Stockholm this week at the opening of a new Padel centre, but he refrained from answering any questions on Mourinho and said he was at the event only to support Zlatan Ibrahimovic. “I’m only here to support Zlatan and talk about Padel,” he told the reporters when queried about the Manchester United boss. With 10 assists so far this season, Pogba is not far behind his close competitors but will have to step up as United have two potential trophies to claim in Champions League and FA Cup as Manchester City look poised to lift the Premier League trophy.

Manchester United will next face Crystal Palace in the Premier League, and Mourinho is likely to rest a few of his front men ahead of Sevilla’s crucial visit to Old Trafford for the returning leg of the Champions League last-16 clash which currently stands 0-0.

ALSO READ: Disgraceful! Foreign footballer humiliated, made to touch feet of organiser at Kolkata tournament

ALSO READ: Interesting! Liverpool could have bought Southampton with less than what they paid for their players

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App