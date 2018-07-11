French football star and Manchester United mid-fielder Paul Pagbo on Wednesday dedicated team's semifinal World Cup win to 12 boys, who survived in the Thailand cave rescue operation. In a tweet, Pual Pogba said that the victory goes to the heroes of the day, well-done boys, you are so strong.

French midfielder Paul Pogba on Wednesday dedicated France’s semifinal win, in FIFA World Cup 2018 against Belgium, to the 12 boys, who were stuck in the Tham Luang caves in Thailand. The rescue team evacuated 12 boys and coach in 3 days, fighting against the harsh conditions. As per reports, members of a school football team were stuck in the cave since June 23 after floods hit the region.

France defeated Belgium by 1-0 on Tuesday at Saint Petersburg stadium in Russia. The Manchester United star dedicated the World Cup victory to the young football team saying “This victory goes to the heroes of the day, well-done boys, you are so strong.”

This victory goes to the heroes of the day, well done boys, you are so strong 🙏🏾 #thaicaverescue #chiangrai pic.twitter.com/05wysCSuVy — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) July 10, 2018

FIFA boss Gianni Infantino had invited the rescued boys to watch the World Cup final on Sunday, July 15, 2018. But later the federation informed that boy will not be able to travel to Moscow due to medical reasons.

“FIFA’s priority remains the health of everyone involved in the operation and we will look into finding a new opportunity to invite the boys to a FIFA event to share with them a moment of communion and celebration,” said FIFA spokesperson.

The Football Federation had also expressed condolences to the family of the Thai Navy seal Saman Gunan, who died during the rescue operation to save 12 boys and coach. The naval officer died due to the shortage of oxygen in the cave. “Our thoughts are with his family,” FIFA spokesperson added.

