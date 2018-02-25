Paul Pogba has issued an ultimatum to Manchester United making it clear that he will be leaving Manchester United if Jose Mourinho continues to be the manager. The feud between Pogba and Mourinho has reportedly transcended limits with the player urging his agent to look out for potential clubs.

The Paul Pogba row continues to intensify with the latest reports suggesting that the French midfielder has made it clear that he will be leaving Manchester United if boss Jose Mourinho stays at the club. The pair has not been on good terms ever since Pogba raised concerns on his playing position in the team. The relationship between the player and the manager has reached a breaking point as the feud continues to grow. The France international were earlier reported to have been regretting joining ManchesterUnitedd from Juventus, a club he had left in 2012 under Sir Alex Ferguson.

After United’s hard-fought draw against Sevilla in the Champions League last-16 clash, Mourinho expressed shock on getting flooded with questions surrounding Pogba’s future and insisted that there were no hard feelings between him and Pogba. However, as per a Sun report the £89million midfielder’s agent is in talks with Real Madrid over a potential deal in future. Pogba has issued a warning to United administration over his exist and has demanded the departure of Mourinho to convince him to stay. Apart from Real Madrid, Juventus are also in contention to re-sign the French man if they consider triggering the £53m buy-back clause.

Mourinho had signed a contract extension with Manchester United last month, committing his services at the club until the end of 2020. He has failed to destruct Pep Guardiola’s dominance with Manchester City in the top of Premier League and finds his team struggling for to finish inside top four with Liverpool and Tottenham consistently delivering phenomenal wins.

“Things are at an all-time low between them. Paul has made it clear he doesn’t want to be there if Mourinho is,” a United source was quoted as saying by the Sun.

Pogba’s frustration has grown in recent times with Mourinho leaving him out in the Huddersfield victory. He was not started in the Sevilla draw but had to be brought on the pitch after an injury forced Ander Herrera out of the play. There have been debates over Pobga’s best playing position in the current United team and the player is reportedly not happy with being deployed in a more protective role rather than in an expressive position.

He has not been the shadow of the player he was in United’s Europa League winning campaign last season. Pogba was instrumental in the midfield while steering the side to three titles. He has failed to his top game this season. Mourinho was engaged in a training-ground heat up with Pogba where he told him that he was still the boss.

