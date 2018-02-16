Manchester United can be facing the axe from their midfield maestro Pual Pogba if manager Jose Mourinho does not allow him to play in his prefered position, believes former club legend Paul Ince. Rumours are rife that Pogbas has largely grown unhappy at Old Trafford with the treatment he is receiving from Mourinho and regrets his decision to move back to United after leaving Juventus.

Reports were surge on Wednesday that Manchester United is not the place where Paul Pogba sees himself in future. The ace midfielder who has largely grown frustrated at Old Trafford with manager Jose Mourinho’s treatment is reportedly regretting leaving Juventus for United and can soon be on his way out of the club. He was not started in the Manchester United’s 1-0 loss to Newcastle and has seen Scott McTominay emerge as one of his strongest competitors in recent times, though it will be too early to say Pogba would leave a club he always has dreamt of winning big things for, it can be happening if he doesn’t get to play on his preferred position according to club legend Paul Ince.

A French newspaper had published a report stating Paul Pogba regrets returning to Manchester United, a club he had left in 2012 for Juventus for not being treated appropriately to only return back in 2016 under Jose Mourinho. He was let go off for free by Sir Alex Ferguson in 2012 when he joined Juventus and United had to break the world transfer record to bring him back to Old Trafford. Ever since donning the Manchester United shirt again Pogba has been phenomenal in his role and has steered the United midfield playing an inspirational role in their FA Cup, EFL Cup and Europa League triumph last season.

But according to former United midfielder Ince, Pogba doesn’t look the shadow of the player he was as he is being played in a position he doesn’t want to play at and it could be happening sooner or later that he sneaks his way past Old Trafford. “If what’s being said about Pogba is true, that he regrets joining United, then I’d be disappointed, but not surprised,” Ince told Paddy Power.

“I can understand why Pogba might feel irritated with the position Mourinho currently has him playing in. He likes to roam, he likes to attack. He wasn’t signed to be a holding midfield player and that’s clearly not what he enjoys or is best at. So why does he insist on playing him there?,” he explained.

United after a brilliant start to season have failed to keep the momentum going and recent defeats against Tottenham and Newcastle in the Premier League have put Mourinho’s men 16 points behind leader Manchester City and just two points ahead of Liverpool at the second spot. Pogba has been asked to play in a more defensive role by Mourinho which has not gone down well with the player and thus things don’t look good. According to Ince if the France international doesn’t feel he is fitting in the position he is currently being used in then he can soon be heading out of the club.

“The signals that are coming from Pogba is that he’s not happy and if he doesn’t feel like he fits in, then I could see him leaving in the summer,” the former England player added.

“He’s one of the best players in the world and deserves to be played in his right position where he can show that off and express himself,” said the former United player.

Manchester United are lined up to face Huddersfield in the FA cup 5th round and will next week be travelling to Spain to face Sevilla in the Champions last-16 clash.