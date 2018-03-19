Manchester United star Paul Pogba has failed to hist his top form in 2018 with a series of disappointing performances Jose Mourinho's team. The £89 million midfielder was slammed by Manchester United fans after he uploaded a picture of his latest hairstyle on Instagram. The fans adviced him to focus on his football and not waste time on styling his hair.

Paul Pogba has failed to notch up his top form lately this season after a series of shambolic displays backed by injuries. The French midfielder has been a shadow of the player he was last year for Manchester United and it doesn’t get worse for him as the season hits its business end. After remaining on the sidelines for quite a few weeks, Pogba saw Scott McTominay rise up to the occasion and fill his gap in Jose Mourinho’s side. He once again missed out on an important clash against Liverpool only to have an ordinary return against Sevilla. Seeming to have enough of his new funky hairstyles, Manchester United fans slammed Paul Pogba after he put up a picture of his latest new hair-do on Instagram.

Pogba was instrumental in United’s Europa and FA Cup triumph last season, but the current season has seen him struggle for first-team football. After his non-impactful display against Sevilla in the Champions League, Jose Mourinho decided to go without him in the United’s FA Cup victory over Brighton Hove Albion. The French international who remains among the most expensive players in the current United squad joined club’s top paid player Alexis Sanchez on the sidelines. He was also not picked for the Sevilla defeat and was introduced in the game only in the later stages which reflected how Mourinho has failed to put his full trust in the £89 million French star.

Pogba took to Instagram on Monday to post a picture of his new hairstyle on Monday. The dab master is known to sport different shades and likes to play around with his hair which a majority of times is also a hit with the fans. However, this time around Pogba was not spared by the Manchester United faithful who advised him to focus on his football than on his hairdos. “Man United is losing to Sevilla and their best player is changing hairstyles and you wonder why they lost,” wrote one Instagram user. “It’s time to grow up mate,” wrote another while another stated: “Try to do different things perfectly on the pitch. You changed your hairstyle three times and scored no goals meanwhile.”

In less than a few hours the comments were in plethora and almost 1/3rd of them advising Pogba to start focusing on his football and not his hairstyles. “Worry about your football more that our hair – we don’t care about colour or designs – win games in style by lots of goals – priorities all wrong,” wrote a fan. This is not the first time Pogba has attracted criticism for being more careful about his hairstyle than his football. Former Manchester United and England star Garth Crooks had bashed Pogba for acting like an ‘adolescent,’ while trying to attract attention with his hairstyle..

“I also want to discuss Paul Pogba’s new hairstyle, which features a red streak.” Crooks told BBC in September 2017. “I only mention it because he clearly wants to bring it to our attention. There is so much for the midfielder to do at United and he still insists on behaving like an adolescent. Granted, a hairstyle is not going to determine how well he can control a ball or make a pass, but it does say something about where his mind is at the moment. If you are going to attract attention to yourself on a football pitch do it with goals and performances, not cheap gimmicks and marketing tricks,” he stated further.

