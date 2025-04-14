PBKS Loses Key Pacer: Lockie Ferguson Ruled Out Of IPL 2025, Team In Trouble

Punjab Kings have been dealt a major setback ahead of their crucial fixtures in IPL 2025, with pace spearhead Lockie Ferguson likely to miss the remainder of the season.

On the eve of their face-off against Kolkata Knight Riders, PBKS fast bowling coach James Hopes shared a concerning update. Ferguson, he said, has sustained a serious injury that is expected to keep him out for the rest of the tournament.

“Ferguson is out indefinitely, and us getting him back by the end of the tournament is a very low percentage. I think he’s done a real decent injury to himself,” Hopes told reporters in Chandigarh.

Pace Woes Surface Mid-Season

Ferguson appeared to suffer the injury during PBKS’ previous game against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Uppal.

While bowling in the second innings, the New Zealand quick pulled up just two deliveries into his spell. He was seen clutching the side of his left leg, near the hamstring, before slowly limping off with the team physio.

He didn’t return to the field, and his absence was deeply felt as SRH chased down a mammoth 246-run target—an IPL record—losing only two wickets in the process.

Before his injury, Ferguson had been performing steadily for PBKS. In four matches, he picked up five wickets at an average of 20.80 and maintained an economy rate of 9.17.

Hopes Reflects on Missed Opportunities Against SRH

Speaking further, Hopes expressed his disappointment over the loss to Hyderabad, placing the blame squarely on fielding lapses.

“That (last game) was a bit disappointing for us. We knew going into it that it was going to be an extremely high-scoring game. We knew that it was a high-scoring wicket. We got a great score on the board, but then, unfortunately, our inability to take catches that night made the match disappear on us,” he said.

PBKS had put up a formidable total, but dropped catches allowed SRH batters to stay in control and mount a historic chase.

Crunch Week Ahead for PBKS

Despite the setback, Punjab Kings remain within striking distance of the playoff zone.

They currently sit sixth on the table with three wins from five games, just behind KKR who have played an extra match.

Looking ahead, Hopes emphasized the importance of the upcoming double clashes against KKR and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

“We’re sitting at 3-2, which is a good spot in the competition, and we’ve got a big week coming up against the same two opponents, KKR and RCB. That’s just the way the schedule has worked out for us. We’ve got them for the next four games. So if we can have a good week, we’re going to be well-placed going into the second half of the tournament,” he added.

Ferguson’s absence leaves a void, but PBKS will hope their squad can step up and keep the momentum alive.

