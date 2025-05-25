PBKS Owner Preity Zinta Donates Huge Amount to Army Wives Welfare Association

Bollywood actress and co-owner of the IPL team Punjab Kings, Preity Zinta, has contributed ₹1 crore to the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) under the Indian Army’s South Western Command.

The donation comes shortly after the tragic Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, where 26 tourists were killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists. In response, India launched a military operation named Operation Sindoor.

Heartfelt Moments at the South Western Command

Zinta shared a video from the event on Instagram, where she addressed an audience of army families. In her emotional speech, she praised both the soldiers and their loved ones for their immense courage and strength.

“Humari Bhartiya Sena, parakrami nahi, bohot bahadur bhi hain, but usse zyada bahadur aur parakrami in sabke parivaar waale hain. Yeh toh ek bohot chhoti bhet hain humari taraf se,” she said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

In her caption, she reflected on her visit to the South Western Command auditorium. She wrote about being moved by the bravery of the soldiers and the quiet strength of their families.

She described seeing posters of soldiers who had either given their lives for the nation or returned home with battle scars. “These men were husbands, sons, brothers, and fathers. They are part of our armed forces, and they gave up their today for our tomorrow!”

Zinta also mentioned meeting widows and children of the fallen. “There were no complaints, and no tears just pride, strength, and sacrifice. There was so much bravery in that auditorium, it humbled me beyond words. It was truly my honor to share the stage with these Veer Naris and their families,” she added.

India’s Military Strikes Back After Pahalgam Attack

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a direct response to the Pahalgam massacre. The operation targeted terrorist infrastructure located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

More than 100 militants were killed during the strikes. These included members of terror groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Following this, Pakistan responded with cross-border shelling and drone activity near the Line of Control. In retaliation, India launched a coordinated strike on radar systems, communication centers, and airbases across 11 locations inside Pakistan.

A Gesture That Speaks Beyond Words

Preity Zinta’s donation may be monetary, but the emotion behind it reflects a deep sense of respect. Her actions served as a tribute to the sacrifice of both soldiers and their families.

Her message reminds the nation that standing with the armed forces is not limited to uniforms or battlegrounds. It is also about compassion, gratitude, and the courage to never forget.

ALSO READ: CSK’s Worst Finish In 18 Years: MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings End At The Bottom Of IPL Points Table